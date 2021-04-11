Vallerie Castillo Archer shines as Yamashiro Hollywood’s first female executive chef – The Manila Times

Twenty years ago, a man took a woman he was trying to impress to an amazing restaurant called Yamashiro Hollywood for desserts. A celebrity favorite, they both dressed smartly and when the woman got out of the car she was in awe. She had never been to a place like this before everyone looked like they belonged to the movies. Overwhelmed by the dessert choices, the man ordered the entire menu and she was impressed.

This moment in one of the famous Hollywood restaurants would not only lead to a beautiful love story, but also to a dream come true. The woman in this story is Vallerie Archer and today she is Yamashiro Hollywood’s first female executive chef.

Humble beginnings

Even as a child, Archer knew she was born to be a chef.

I was literally born in my grandfather’s bakery in our hometown, San Nicholas, Ilocos Norte. Our parents immigrated to the United States to provide a better life for my sister and I, so it was our grandparents who raised us, the executive chef first said in this exclusive interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

Archer recalled a childhood that was mostly spent in the kitchen with his grandparents, I remember the barrio having parties and you had the lolas, boobs, titas and titos all over the makeshift kitchen just cooking, sharing stories, laughing, arguing over who had the best pinakbet recipe or who had the best fresh vegetable garden. Food was always made of love.

At a young age, Archer was aware of their simple life in the province.

We were not rich. We lived in the province and after my grandfather closed his bakery we moved to Batac. My other grandparents lived in Cabulalaan, after Laog City. There was no electricity, no luxury bathrooms or showers, and no stove. We used the lake to keep our sodas cold, we used kerosene for light, and our oven was makeshift using rocks from the wall to hold our pants and pots.

Archer, however, watched it all with fascination and joy, I used to help my grandmother with the cooking and one day the charcoal sparkled and burned my face, I still have the scar on it. day.

But at six, her life changed.

This man came out of nowhere and came to get my sister and me. He took us away from the only parents we knew and before we knew it we were in Hawaii since my dad was in the air force.

She noticed that there were still many Filipinos in Hawaii and how much they enjoyed cooking and having parties. Of course, the young Archer, accustomed to the humble cuisine of her country, did not pass up the chance to spend time in the kitchens of her new country and get to know everyone.

Also around this time, Archer discovered the TV set where American chef Julia Child and her popular cooking show were still present.

It was then that my dream began and my fixation on cooking began. When I finally got used to my dad being my dad, I spent hours watching him cook and was always in awe of his dishes.

Her passion for cooking grew even more when she reunited with the two groups of grandparents who eventually moved to the United States.

Growing up I was obsessed with watching cooking shows, reading cookbooks, and trying all the cuisines there was to try. I owe my talents and my passion to my grandparents.

Taking a moment to hold back her tears, she added, they were such a big part of my childhood and just remembering all of that, especially answering that question, makes me so touching. I love them so much and I know I am who I am because of them.

From stay-at-home mom to executive chef

Although cooking was her number one passion, Archer never really pursued it, mainly because she associated cooking with her grandparents.

The cooking always reminded me of the time spent with them and the love they gave us as children, and it hurt too much to remember.

She then took on various jobs, including as a medical biller, makeup artist and possibly a stay-at-home mom.

But even though she tried to escape the kitchen, she found her way back into her life, albeit in a different form. Later in her new career as a full-time mom, Pastry found Archer.

My daughter was bullied throughout elementary school, it was so bad that she even attempted suicide several times. I remember what helped her was the baking. We bonded over macaroons and it helped her get through one of the toughest seasons of her life.

The many hours spent baking macaroons rekindled the fire in her and led Archer to finally pursue her passion, I decided to choose my path and go back to school and at least give it a try.

She enrolled in culinary school and studied in the evenings while continuing to take care of her family in the morning.

I started baking and it was around this time that I was able to transform the pain of remembering my grandparents into inspiration. I took what they taught me and let my talent speak for itself.

She was already in her 40s when she returned to school and by this time just continuing her education was already a dream come true.

I was so happy to finally live my dream. Even though my career never went anywhere, doing what I loved was more than enough for me.

But once she finished pastry school she decided to continue her studies to enhance her career, it was a challenge for me, I was facing younger individuals who had more energy than me.

Looking back, Archer was a firm believer that everything was happening at the right time, and had I continued my career at a young age I don’t think I would have stuck around as a chef. I don’t think I would have the discipline I have today, I would have just given up.

Make your mark on Yamashiro Hollywood

It was in his fifties that Archer received his prestigious role as the first female executive chef at Yamashiro Hollywood.

Archer joined the famous restaurant in September 2019 where she was first recruited as an executive pastry chef. With her talent and hard work, it only took her five months to be promoted to Executive Sous Chef.

The pandemic of course shut down the food industry and Archer feared being let go as she was the last manager hired before the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid19) shut everything down.

This fear turned out to be unnecessary as he was instead asked to stay and run the kitchen during the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the task created a different set of challenges for the restaurant known not only for its food, but also for the overall dining experience.

Yamashiro is also known for our incredible views, beautiful Japanese garden, history and atmosphere. Yamashiro was originally built as a house in 1914 and recreating all of these experiences and putting them in a take out box was a challenge.

Archer was left with only three of her staff which was eventually reduced to a staff of two with her as the only leader remaining, it was difficult but we made it work.

Her persistence paid off because as soon as the restaurant was allowed to open, she was promoted to the position of executive chef.

This title means the world to Archer, not only because she is the first woman to have such a title. Being the first Filipina to do so makes the feat even more meaningful.

It is said that a woman belongs to the kitchen but certainly not to the kitchen of a restaurant as she is still dominated by men.

We are often judged on how we make decisions based on our emotions and when we make a point we are labeled as stalkers or worse. When I started at Yamashiro, I was the first female manager to have the title of chef. It was intimidating and scary.

And although she had many challenges along the way, Archer continued with determination and resilience.It’s an incredible feeling to be a Filipina running such an iconic restaurant. It’s a way to keep the memory of my grandparents alive and a great opportunity to teach others about my roots and what I have learned from them. It’s a great way to share the culture of Filipino food and incorporate Filipino cuisines into our menu.

She also continues to find a way to open more doors for women and Filipinos, and since I have held the title of Executive Chef, I have been able to welcome more women into the field and have also brought in Filipino chefs to work alongside me. To date, five proud Filipino chefs work in Yamashiro.

Best of all, the Archers career also gave him the opportunity to work with the Hollywood elite, and I was honored to be a part of Michael Jacksons’ son, nonprofit Prince Jacksons called Heal Los Angeles. as a member of their board of directors. I also experienced the Daytime Emmys with Lisa Lew and worked with Nick Cannon and Cardi B.

Ode to her daughter and her grandparents

Like any career, however, his was also filled with challenges, but what kept Archer going was his daughters’ unfortunate experience in bullying.

I wanted to set an example for her and all the little girls who want to be a chef and that you shouldn’t let anyone define you. I wanted my own journey to inspire theirs and let them know that no matter your age or gender, you can make your dreams come true.

She then added how her grandparents continue to inspire her.

Here I am at 50 years old and I run one of Hollywood’s most iconic restaurants, the place where my love story began. Every day I remember what brought me here and a big part of that is the love I received from my grandparents. It is because of their sacrifices that I am here today. I know my grandparents despise me and smile at me and feel proud.

Thinking back on his journey to the top, Archer finally had this to say, if you had told me ten years ago that at 50 my career was going to take off, I would have laughed in my face, rolled my eyes and yet here we are .