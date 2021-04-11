Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

By Alex Webb,

Kim Kardashian West may have made her name on reality TV, but she made her fortune thanks to Instagram. The irony is that while it does drive a large amount of traffic to the social media platform owned by Facebook Inc., the photo sharing app itself doesn’t do much.

Forbes now believes she is a billionaire. Let’s set aside the claim that its official for a second is, after all, just an estimate and the magazine previously revoked billionaire status from sister Kylie Jenners. Whichever way you slice it up, West is a fabulously rich woman. And she built that fortune by turning her fame into a media brand that helps her sell products, not only through sponsored Insta posts, but also items from KKW Beauty, the makeup brand she founded. in 2017, and Skims, the shapewear line she launched. year later.

The success of Kardashian Wests not only shows the extent of the opportunity for Instagram, but also the app’s slowness to capitalize on it.

As my Bloomberg News colleague Sarah Frier tells in No Filter, the definitive account of Instagram’s rise to prominence, the Kardashians used the platform to scavenge the money the tabloid media industry once would have. made from his image.

In the 1990s, when the paparazzi were in their splendor, photos of celebrities going about their daily lives, the so-called Just Like Us shots, could fetch $ 15,000 a pop for tabloids and magazines such as Us Weekly and People, according to the BBC. The publications would in turn sell ad space alongside these images and make a considerable profit.

Thanks to social media, the Kardashians were able to take out the man in the middle. Instagram let the family post images they controlled and allowed them to essentially sell their own ad space to brands. They are a strange hybrid of media channel and content creator in one, says Nik Speller, chief strategy officer at Influencer in London. The upshot is that Kardashian West can make $ 1 million per Sponsored Post, while the paparazzi now only make $ 5-10 each for Just Like Us shots.

The Kardashians’ use of Instagram is immensely valuable to the Kardashian West platform, garnering huge engagement from its 213 million subscribers that Instagram can serve ads to. Kylie Jenners wondered in 2018 if people were using her rival Snapchat more: Her tweet wiped out $ 1.3 billion in market value from parent company Snap Inc. in a single day.

I still love you, but I love you my first love Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Yet Instagram derives little direct value from what the Kardashians actually post. Facebook does not receive any sponsored post cuts or products sold as a result. This is one of the reasons why, in 2019, Facebook launched Instagram Checkout. It allows users to click on a related brand in a sponsored post and purchase it directly in the app. Facebook would get a 5% reduction on any purchase, although it paused those fees at the start of the pandemic.

It was a smart move to drive Instagram Checkout adoption just as more retail was moving online. Most importantly, it allows Facebook to better understand when users purchase a product valuable information that allows its advertising business to better compete with Amazon.com Inc.’s growing advertising offering.

Now the business needs to focus on getting more influencers to sell through Instagram Checkout. Although KKW Beauty sells its products through the service, Skims does not. In 2018, KKW Beauty generated sales of $ 100 million. But the sale of a stake in Skims is what tipped Kardashian Wests’ net worth to over $ 1 billion, according to Forbes.

If even a fraction of the other six million accounts with over one million subscribers used Instagram Checkout to sell products, it would quickly become a very compelling part of Facebook’s business. Analysts expect the company to generate $ 108 billion in revenue this year.

Kardashian West has managed to reverse the old pact between advertiser, publisher and paparazzo. Facebook might regret not having done more to get its share.