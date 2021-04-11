Dance shoes suitable for villagers | News | The daily sun of the villages

Suzanne Crosby and her partner, Donald Wyman, taught dance in Massachusetts for years before moving to the Villages, where a large and flourishing dance scene awaited them. We love to teach, said Wyman. Coming here, the people were the same. They are wonderful. (Les Villages) has interest and facilities. So we thought we could come here and keep doing what we love to do, and that’s what it has been. In 2008, they were leading their own group, Social Dance Steppin Out. Their group is one of more than 300 dance groups in the Villages. Dance classes at recreation centers encompass everything from hula, belly dancing and flamenco to tap dancing, jazz, ballet and the ever popular line dancing. And the hundreds of villagers who take classes, watch dances and perform are reaping the physical, social and mental benefits of the activity.

It’s a great activity for older adults, said Phoebe Hwang, adjunct faculty member at the University of Hawaii and research consultant at OmniWorks, through which she works with clients like the Hawaii Falls Prevention Consortium. . You can build an entire culture in a community out of it.

Why join now?

Many people join groups or dance lessons after moving to villages because they didn’t have time to do so while they were working, according to Pam Henry, recreation manager for Lifestyles, Les. parks and public relations.

For others, it’s a way to pursue a passion or a lifelong career.

Some people come to me and say, I used to dance, and I loved it, Crosby said. If you liked it, you shouldn’t stop. Bring it back into your life. Or try something new. We’ve had people try it out, and it opened them up to other types of dancing.

There are so many opportunities to dance in the villages in part thanks to the 102 conveniently located multi-purpose recreation centers, said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks.

Dance groups settle in halls with hard floors, mirrors and bars.

The fact that there are a variety of dance programs and levels allows our residents (the option) to find that niche that meets their needs to learn and grow in this dance program, Rohan said.

Because there are around 40 genres of dance offered in the villages, residents can learn about their own culture or the cultures of others through classes such as hula, clogging, flamenco, Irish Ceili and more.

The villages offer opportunities to dance beyond the resident lifestyle groups and during the nightly entertainment in the plazas. There are also courses through the Enrichment Academy, which allows residents and non-residents of villages to continue their education through hundreds of paid extracurricular courses.

Health benefits

While dancing is good physical exercise, a long-established body of research has found that the mental benefits of activity are just as powerful.

In a 2003 study, Joe Verghese, division chief of the Geriatric Medicine Department at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, found that of 11 physical activities, dancing was the most associated with a lower risk of dementia.

We found that mental stimulation activities were associated with reduced dementia, Verghese said. When we watched the activities, dancing was important. People who danced frequently had a 76% reduced risk of dementia.

Study participants engaged in physically stimulating activities such as walking, running, swimming, and dancing, and mentally stimulating activities such as board games, reading, and music.

The dance clearly has a physical component, but also a mental and social component, Verghese said. I think we were a few steps away from saying that engaging in dancing might prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but it’s something we need to study more carefully.

Dancing and other related activities like tai chi are involved in the Falls Prevention Consortium that Hwang works with.

The elderly are so prone to falls, Hwang said. (Dance) physically helps with balance, but it also teaches older people to be aware of their body position. This way they are ready and able to fall a certain way.

A fall is one of the most common events that threaten the independence of the elderly, according to Sobia Ahmad, primary care physician at Villages Health Pinellas Care Center.

Dancing helps with balance issues because it builds muscle memory and strengthens bones, Ahmad said.

It can prevent a fall from happening, and if one does fall, it can certainly prevent a fracture that leads to further complications, she said.

Social advantages

There are very few exercises as social as dancing, said Susan OBrien, a resident of the village of Polo Ridge who teaches dance.

Sometimes in class there is a little laugh, says OBrien. When you learn to dance, you learn to do it for a night out and a fun night out. It cheers you up.

The large dance community was one of the reasons OBrien and her husband, Mark, chose to move to the Villages.

We saw the opportunity to dance every night if we wanted to, said Susan. And it’s not really like that in other places. I am amazed at how many people are interested in learning here.

Convenient to perform

While some of The Villages’ dance groups offer classes, others work on shows and events.

One of the things that we have seen that has been very helpful for our program is that we are doing end of semester performances, Hwang said. It is something that people can look forward to. When we have these big events where they work hard and train, it improves mental health.

Evolution Dance is a resident dance group that strives to perform multiple shows per year at the Savannah Center and other recreation centers.

For months before the performance, the group tries to perfect the choreography and synchronize.

At the end, I feel like, Wow. I finally accomplished what I had set out to do from the start, said Rosemary Theiss, a resident of Village Santiago, assistant treasurer and group events manager. It’s such an accomplishment to start and end a product and make the audience appreciate it.

Dancing can help reduce depression and anxiety, as well as improve sleep and improve overall well-being and quality of life, according to Catherine Salmons, movement and behavior therapist at The Villages Health.

Dancing provides emotional release which can allow tense muscles to relax, increase sensation and reduce stress in the body through movements that involve rocking, shaking, rocking and swaying, Salmons said.

Salmons teaches movement therapy classes at Villages Health Colony Care Center, and in a one-year 2019 study of his movement therapy groups, Salmons observed a statistically significant decrease in symptoms of depression and anxiety among participants, as well as improved scores on a self-esteem scale.

These sessions are now open to the general public. Anyone interested in registering should contact Wellness Education Assistant Mandy Bibler at 352-674-2464.

In addition to Salmons’ movement therapy course, Mind in Motion, Salmons has also created a movement therapy program for patients with dementia, which is offered as part of The Dementia Care Coordination Program The Villages Healths, an eight-week program that offers support and resources for caregivers and their loved ones diagnosed with dementia.

Caregivers attend a weekly support session, and dementia patients receive a Salmons movement therapy intervention as part of a parallel program.

During the hour-long movement sessions, patients work fine, gross motor coordination through combinations of repeated movements and engage in socialization through shared group movements, said Salmons.

We address some of the specific muscle and motor challenges that can accompany dementia, said Salmons. For example, we do exercises that use walking, running, and stretching the legs to help combat the tendency to move while walking.

The Dementia Care Coordination Program expanded its therapeutic activity groups in March to include art therapy and new movement therapy programs. It will expand further in June with an offering of tai chi / kinesiology therapy, according to Melissa Denham, dementia care specialist at The Villages Health.

Those interested in the dementia care coordination program should be a primary care patient (caregiver and / or person living with dementia) with The Villages Health. Referrals go to Denham, who will contact the caregiver for an assessment with the patient and caregiver.

Whether people commit to dancing in the plazas, taking classes at recreation centers, trying out movement therapy, or working on a large-scale show, it’s a rewarding and interesting activity.

It’s so gratifying, said Crosby. We have people who come to us in the streets and thank us for teaching them because they have benefited from it for all these years. It is the most wonderful thing.