Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall, 95, recalls his battle with COVID-19: I feared I wouldn’t get there

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marshall is grateful to see another birthday.

The Emmy-winning host of “Hollywood Squares” and his 32-year-old wife Laurie were both diagnosed with coronavirus on January 12. In a statement sent to Fox News by Marshall’s spouse, it was revealed that the star was initially treated at home, but subsequently required hospitalization.

“In mid-January my wife started to feel dizzy, so she went to get tested,” Marshall, 95, recalls to Fox News. “While we waited the 48 hours for her results to return, I knew we both had her because I realized I was also feeling dizzy. I passed the quick test and the 48 hour test. The rapid test indicated that I had not so we were very relieved, but the 48 hour test came back positive. “

For the first two weeks, the couple could only communicate by phone. And when Laurie was finally allowed to see her husband, she said “it was clear the diagnosis was grim.”

Realizing that the hospital staff were “under such pressure and resources were scarce,” Laurie said the family decided to bring the host of the beloved game show home where he could live his last days surrounded by his family and animals “rather than dying alone. the hospital.” However, Laurie was warned that Marshall could not survive at home without “the high flow oxygen therapy the hospital was giving him.” Laurie said she was advised to make the final arrangements at that time.

Marshall was released on February 12 for what was to be a hospice situation.

“From the moment I went to the hospital, I was worried that I would not be able to make it because of the number of people who seemed to die from it, and given my age, I knew I was at high risk of dying from it. Marshall said. “Then at the hospital, I continued to decline. I knew I was dying in the hospital. Every time I spoke to my wife I wondered if this was the last time we spoke.

Marshall said he too felt the hospital staff were overwhelmed and that he “rarely saw the doctor assigned to my case.”

“In the hospital, I felt neglected,” said Marshall, who did not name the specific medical facility where he was initially treated.

“I won’t go into details, but I clearly didn’t take care of myself,” he said. “The medical team that my wife found for me after she brought me home is what saved my life. Be careful, I wasn’t so sure this was a good thing. I was in very, very poor physical shape at the time, and I didn’t want to. Linger if I left the world, which seemed to be the case. “

According to Laurie, once Marshall was released from the hospital, his den was turned into an “intensive care unit.” She enlisted Dr. Eric Mizrahi, as well as patient advocate Prissi Cohen to provide home care.

“Dr. Mizrahi was not convinced it was time for Peters to die,” Laurie said. “And with the help of 24-hour nurses and surrounded by his family, he turned a fatal diagnosis into a miraculous recovery.”

But the Marshalls’ health battle was far from over.

“I got through the virus quite easily, but my system was weakened and I contracted pneumonia,” Marshall explained. “It also turned into sepsis. Each of these three alone is enough to kill someone my age. It took a lot of medical expertise to turn it around. Miraculous, to say the least. can tell. “

After being bedridden for two months, Marshall, who still has difficulty walking, is focused on regaining his strength. He’s not out of his oxygen machine yet.

“In the hope of overcoming these two obstacles as soon as possible,” he said. “Tired of all this, I have to say I just wish I could walk again to regain my independence.”

As for Laurie, Marshall said she “is doing very well”.

“Just occasional dizziness,” he shared. “We both wonder when this kind of problem will go away! She lost her sense of smell for only a week. I didn’t get this back.”

Looking back over the past few months, Marshall said he was grateful to be home with his loved ones and pets.

“Being able to speak only on the phone at the hospital was terrible,” he said. “It was the isolation in the hospital and not having someone to make sure I was treated as a patient – that almost killed me.”

Marshall hosted “The Hollywood Squares” for 15 years. Along the way, he made a lot of friends. On March 30, Marshall celebrated his 95th birthday by hosting a Zoom birthday party attended by Loni Anderson, Sandy Duncan, Ruta Lee, Karen Valentine and Rich Little to name a few. During the celebration, guests watched several rare clips covering her 80 years in show business.

Marshalls’ albums “Lets Be Frank”, “Boy Singer” and “No Happy Endings” were also released digitally for the first time. Instead of freebies, Marshall asked anyone wishing to commemorate their birthday to donate to Actors and others for animals, a California-based nonprofit organization that has been helping sterilize and neuter pets since 1971.

“It’s wonderful, of course!” Marshall says of his friends virtually meeting to safely celebrate his birthday. “Very touched by it all.”

Now that the festivities are over, Marshall thinks about the future and what he has in store for him.

“Of course, I didn’t think I would be there for this one,” he said. “No man in my family has ever lived past the age of 60. But they died of things that are easily curable nowadays. [And] my grandchildren, they give me hope. They are smart and caring and get things done. I feel that our future is in good hands. “

