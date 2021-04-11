Entertainment
Thailand hits new daily record with nearly 1,000 virus cases
BANGKOK Thailand’s health ministry warned on Sunday that restrictions may need to be tightened to slow the spread of a new wave of coronavirus, as the country hits a daily record for new cases.
The ministry confirmed 967 new infections, the highest on record in 24 hours, bringing Thailand’s total to 32,625 cases since January last year, including 97 deaths. The expanding outbreak comes after the country has largely contained the virus for most of the last year.
If the number of cases continues to rise in two weeks, measures going beyond current restrictions on nightlife and long-standing social distancing rules will need to be put in place, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn. Deputy of the Department of Disease Control.
Most of the recent cases have been traced to an outbreak that erupted last month at several nightlife venues in Bangkok, Sophon said. He said people should work from home and be vigilant.
Tests among those infected at nightclubs in Bangkok have revealed patients infected with the British variant of the coronavirus, which was found to be more infectious than the original strain.
The rapid increase in cases has been most marked in the capital, Bangkok, and tourist destinations of Chiangmai to the north and Chonburi province to the east, home to the resort town of Pattaya.
As a hub of commerce and transport throughout the country, Bangkok is a potential vector for the transmission of any disease. The risk is heightened this week as Thais celebrate their traditional New Year’s holiday of Songkran, during which many normally leave the capital to celebrate with their families in their former hometown.
Despite the risk, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha did not ban interprovincial travel when he announced measures last week to combat the spread of the virus.
His government has ordered 41 provinces to shut down their entertainment venues for 14 days. Provincial governors were given the power to take additional measures, including entry bans, closures, curfews and testing of visitors from other provinces.
Chiang Mai province health officials are asking visitors to Bangkok and four surrounding provinces to self-quarantine for the duration of their stay, up to 14 days, the Thai news agency reported. A 280-bed field hospital has been set up to treat patients with COVID-19.
The Bangkok criminal court on Saturday sentenced officials of two clubs in which the epidemic has been attributed to two months in prison for violating emergency measures instituted last year covering health regulations to guard against the virus, said Major General Sophon Sarawat, district chief. where the establishments are located.
The outbreak has become a political issue amid accusations that senior members of the government may have sponsored the clubs and flouted health regulations. The country’s transport minister has tested positive for the virus, but he and other cabinet members have denied the claims.
Dr Sophon explained that another reason the situation is worrying is that the age groups in which most cases are found are in the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups.
These groups have active lifestyles, so they can spread the virus to more people, Sophon said. He also noted that they are relatively young and strong, tending to have few or no symptoms, thereby masking their illness.
Bangkok has already made arrangements for hospitals to increase their number of beds and set up field hospitals on military grounds.
A longer-term concern is that Thailand has been slow to vaccinate its 69 million people, making it more difficult to rebound after the latest outbreak. According to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, a total of 537,380 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in 77 provinces on Friday.
