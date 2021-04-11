Hollywood Bowl gears up for summer reopening with 14-week concert series





Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles’ legendary venue, has announced plans to reopen this summer with a 14-week concert series. It comes as it was revealed this week that the state of California plans to reopen its concert halls to capacity on June 15, as the United States continues its recovery from COVID-19. As revealed on Twitter, the Hollywood Bowl will reopen this summer, with an exact date and line-up announcements slated for May 11. The venue added, “As we prepare to reopen, the health of all is our top priority. We are working closely with our LA County partners on a safety plan, and we look forward to sharing more with you in the weeks to come! “ As we prepare to reopen, everyone’s health is our top priority. We’re working closely with our LA County partners on a safety plan, and we look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks! Learn more about https://t.co/PkKcZ5ld2A. #HollywoodBowl – Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) April 9, 2021 Last week, plans were put in place for limited-capacity indoor concerts to return to California later this month. From April 15, the state will re-authorize the holding of indoor concerts, sporting events, conferences and theatrical performances in eligible areas. By early April, 18 million people had been vaccinated in the state of California, with just 2,414 cases recorded as of April 2. Elsewhere, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a new digital vaccine passport in an attempt to restart live events safely in the US state. In the UK, Government News has proposed a non-lockdown roadmap, which plans to allow large-scale events without social distancing in the UK from June 21, with a number of festivals pledged to be unfold this year. Reading & Leedss shared their plans to hold their pair of festivals as planned in August, selling out quickly in the process, while Live Nation sold over 170,000 festival tickets within three days of the announcement of the sheet. road. Last month, R&L said it believes attendees will “almost certainly” need a COVID vaccine passport to attend festivals.







