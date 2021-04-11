Entertainment
‘SNL’ honors DMX, original ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Anne Beatts
“Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to two recent deaths that touched the “SNL” family: one of the original authors of the 70s show, Anne Beattsand rap legend DMX.
Cast member Chris Redd held up a sign saying “RIP DMX” during the end credits of Saturday’s episode, and at another point a graphic flashed on the screen to read “DMX” next to it. of his photo.
The legendary rapper, real name Earl Simmons, died Friday at the age of 50 from a heart attack a week earlier.
He appeared as a musical guest on “SNL” in 2000 on an episode hosted by Julianna Margulies.
DMXfirst made a splash in rap music in 1998 with their debut studio album Its Dark and Hell is Hot, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multi-selling album was anchored by several hits, including Ruff Ryders Anthem, Get At Me Dog and Stop Being Greedy. He won three Grammy nominations, including nods for “Party Up (Up in Here)”.
He also built this acting career, appearing in over a dozen films and TV shows, including the 1998 film Belly andRomeo Must Die a few years later starring Jet Li and singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah have teamed up for the soundtrack song for the movie Come Back in One Piece.
DMX’s most iconic sayings and quotes:About hip-hop, family, addiction and faith
“SNL” also honored Beatts, one of its original writing staff, with a graphics card showing the writer at work, with text that read “Anne Beatts, 1947-2021.”
therevolutionary comic writer, who was on the original “SNL” crew and later created the cult sitcom Square Pegs, died Wednesday at age 74 at her home in West Hollywood, California.
Beginning in 1975, she was part of a team of talented writers that included Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Marilyn Suzanne Miller and cast members such as Dan Aykroyd and ChevyChase, who helped make SNL a phenomenon.
Shuster recalled Beatts, his former writing partner, as “witty” and “good at editing” in an Associated Press interview published Saturday.
“She was really something”:Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to original ‘SNL’ writer Anne Beatts, who died at 74
She had a lot of courage, Shuster said. She went out and fought for what she believed in, and that was great for me. She could really present an idea in a meeting. There was a certain precision about her that made you think you had to make a mark.
Contributor: Rasha Ali, USA TODAY, and Associated Press
‘Where are the children’?Carey Mulligan’s husband Marcus Mumford plants ‘SNL’
More from ‘SNL’:Kid Cudi wears dress for musical performance in apparent tribute to Kurt Cobain
