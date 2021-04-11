‘Verzuz’ live streams musical balm in pandemic era [Unscripted column] | Entertainment

Ultimately, with the era of the pandemic, I will be happy to leave behind many of these cultural artifacts from this period.

Ask an artist in any field and this year I’ve asked for a lot and they’ll tell you they’d rather create in the real world than on a computer or phone screen. Culture had to fend for itself, from Gal Godot and his merry band of celebs plaintively singing Imagine in multiple keys to bizarre virtual rewards and an endless onslaught of Zoom shows. I played a few virtual gigs myself at the start of the pandemic, and it didn’t feel right, so I understand the exhaustion on both sides of the phone’s camera.

However, there was and continues to be a virtual highlight that I hope will only flourish more in the real world, namely the Verzuz (stylized VERZUZ) series on Instagram. Just over a year ago, mega-producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hosted an informal show on Instagram Live with a simple concept that shows some of their biggest hits, one by one, in light competition.

The presentation was janky to the point of charming and resembled many video chats of the onset of COVID-19. Timbaland, while drinking a glass of red wine, performed his smash singles with Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and others, while Swizz Beats, his face way too close to the camera, stuck on his own created hits. for Beyonc and Jay-Z.

For music fans who might not be familiar with the producers who create the music in the background, this was a simple (and free!) Way to connect the dots over decades of success. While not freestyle, it’s definitely in the tradition of rap battles and sonic clashes of producers of yore.

A few days later, hip-hop producers Hit-Boy and Boi-1da followed suit, pulling hits from their respective discographies while having a bit of a blast like their peers usually do. Despite the series title, Verzuz’s point is not a competition in the true sense of the word. While it can be argued that both participating artists win because of the spotlight and increased record sales, in reality, his music fans win at the end of each competition.

As a music nerd, the first Verzuz competitions were a dream. The spotlight was not on the biggest stars, but on producers and songwriters. Some may shake their heads at names like Lil Jon and T-Pain, but the truth is their Verzuz contained some of the biggest radio hits of the 2000s, and they were there on Instagram, just sharing songs for almost two. hours. .

The audience for these shows is also not restricted. Sessions regularly average hundreds of thousands of live viewers, and several battles have averaged over a million viewers. As the pandemic evolved, so did Verzuz. Before long, the name was registered and brands got involved. Where it was once charming to watch Nelly struggle with her Wi-Fi in her kitchen while Ludacris looked puzzled, there were too many eyes to leave the video quality to chance.

One of the first Verzuz shows that I saw where the two were in the same room was Snoop Dogg and DMX. While I was writing this play, DMX passed away at the age of 50 from a heart attack. It’s both sad and surreal to watch these recent images of the legendary rapper. Although at one point he joked about his weight gain, DMX hadn’t lost an ounce of fire during childbirth, often leaving Snoop Dogg to react in the background to his still powerful lines.

There’s another element to the show’s appeal, which is the idea of ​​giving artists their flowers while they’re still around. Too often our musical heroes have to die before the general population realizes the body of work they have left behind.

This thought was in the foreground in my mind this last Easter Sunday. After a warm family dinner, one of the very few that I have had in the last year, I arrived home and remembered the Easter special that awaited me Earth, Wind & Fire against the Isley Brothers.

Represented by Ron and Ernie Isley and Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, the men have set up a clinic representing six decades of incredible music. Here are just a fraction of the songs performed: Boogie Wonderland, At Your Best (You Are Love), Lets Groove, Between the Sheets, Shining Star, That Lady. Sheesh!

Between host Steve Harveys’ relentless tale, the two legendary bands performed 50 songs combined. Thinking that some kids, zooming from one Instagram story to another, might stop for a minute to acquire a new favorite song or even enjoy a song that an older family member had played when they were younger , is a powerful thing. Music education comes in all its forms, even though it is broadcast live and co-sponsored by Ciroc.

Rappers Method Man and Redman are next on Verzuz, on a late April date that you can probably guess if you know the work of the participants. Beyond that, I think the concept is ripe for real in-person tours in the future, whether it’s live reruns with past attendees or otherwise. While I was still heavily involved in the pandemic, I am already eager to rethink some of the rare positive memories I have from looking at my phone.