Veteran actor Neville Williams deserved better





Mr. Editor, On Thursday, April 8, I received a Whatsapp message from my good friend, playwright Harold Bascom, who asked me to confirm that his close friend, Neville Williams, died last Monday in an accident. I typed Neville Williams’ name into Google and this is what I got: News Room Guyana: An elderly man dies in an accident in Providence. Stabroek News: Herstelling retiree, 86, dies after being hit in a car. INews Guyana: a retiree killed in an accident in Providence Guyana Times: 86 years old killed in accident in Providence. The media had gleaned all their information only from the police blotter. No journalist, it seems, had visited the home of the elderly / retired man from Herstelling / 86-Y-Old. If anyone had, they surely would have learned that there was a lot more to this elderly man than they were told. Neville Williams was one of Guyana’s veteran actors, having performed in numerous plays at the Theater Guild and the National Cultural Center. He also played a role in Rohit Jagessar Guiana1838 film. I first saw Neville in a play called Driftwood at the NCC. Something in him of a certain elegance was coming out; So when Harold Bascom was looking for an actor for the role of a father whose son had contracted AIDS (Home for Christmas), I immediately thought of Neville Williams. Neville would later have leading roles in other notable plays that Harold directed. Neville Williams (or Burkie as I sometimes called him, because of his role in Home for Christmas), was intelligent, intense in his theater roles, dedicated to his craft, unpretentious and down to earth with his friends. I hope the theatrical fraternity and the media can pay a proper tribute to actor Neville Williams. He deserves better than to be relegated to a police blotter story. Truly, Michael jordan

