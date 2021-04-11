MIPTV: new series from the creator of ‘Bordertown’





4:50 am PDT 04/11/2021



through



Scott Roxborough



Finnish broadcaster YLE and German film Beta Film are supporting Mikko Oikkonen’s ‘Helsinki Syndrome’, a Nordic thriller set to start filming in June.

Mikko Oikkonen, creator of the Finnish crime series Netflix Border town, received the green light for his next project, the Nordic thriller Helsinki Syndrome. Finnish public broadcaster YLE and global sales group Beta Film have teamed up to support the eight-hour limited series, which will begin filming in Finland in June. Helsinki-based Fisher King, part of Beta’s Nordic Studio (BNS) group of Scandinavian production companies, will produce the series. The characteristics of the thriller Vikings star Peter Franzn as Elias Karo, a man whose life has been destroyed by corrupt bankers and government officials. In an act of desperation, he kidnaps four respected journalists in the office of the main Helsinki newspaper to force them to report two bank officials and a district court judge whose actions wiped out the Elias family’s fortunes and led to the suicide of his father. The contemporary drama imagines a financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also refers to the Finnish banking crisis of the 1990s. Oikkonen is best known for Border town, a Nordic Noir crime series that airs on YLE in Finland and Netflix worldwide. Currently in its third season, the show features Ville Virtanen as Kari Sorjonen, a police detective at Asperger’s. Helsinki Syndrome will be Fisher King’s first collaboration under the BNS banner. The group consists of four Scandinavian production companies in which Beta has a major stake. Alongside Fisher King, the BNS Group includes the Norwegian production company Cinenord (Atlantic crossing), Swedens Dramacorp (Agent Hamilton) and Sagafilm from Iceland (Stella Blomkvist). “The beta was really interested in Helsinki Syndrome from the start and they gave a strong international perspective to the project, ”Fisher Kings CEO Matti Halonen said in a statement. The beta will feature the Helsinki Syndrome to international buyers in the MIPTV digital television market, which starts on Monday.







