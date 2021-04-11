13 Bollywood celebrities who had the longest grudges against their coworkers

We dove deep into the archives to find the longest grudges that Bollywood celebrities have held against each other. Some are decades old and still have not been resolved.

1.Rani Mukherjee Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

They’ve gone from close friends to acquaintances who tend to avoid each other in public. It would have started when Rani replaced Aishwarya in Chalte Chalte. This apparently happened because Aishwarya’s boyfriend Salman Khan created a scene on set, which led to Aishwarya’s close friend SRK replacing Aish. And then, when Aishwarya and Abhishek didn’t invite Rani to their wedding, the rivalry (although it never went public) was quite obvious.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

It all started in 2004 with the first season of Koffee with Karan, when Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh to tell Aamirs fans something. Shah Rukh replied, guys you have to find an icon that you can search. “This was followed by a blog post in 2008. Where Aamir wrote that his dog was called Shahrukh, Shahrukh licks my feet and I feed him cookies every now and then. What more can I ask for? However, SRK himself laughed about it and the two are finally on good terms now.

3.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam K Ahuja

This controversy seems to have a lot of twists and turns. It started in 2009, when Sonam became an ambassador for a beauty brand, which was endorsed by Aishwarya and she didn’t seem too happy about it. Not long after, Sonam in an interview said this about Aishwarya: “Aish worked with my dad so I have to call him aunt na!” Then in 2011, the two reportedly walked the ramp at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

However, rumors say that Aishwarya refused to walk the ramp with Sonam and said she would quit if Sonam was there. But all’s well that ends well, as the two seemed to have patched things up years later, since Aishwarya was spotted at Sonam’s wedding.

4. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor allegedly cheated on Deepika with Katrina, then dated her after her breakup. This has led to rumors that the two are giving each other a cold shoulder in public. The closeness of Deepika and Ranbir has also been said to be the reason for Katrina and her breakup. However, recently Katrina attended Deepika’s wedding reception: “A lot of water flowed under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious,” Deepika said in a commentary. interview about Katrina.

5. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

This grudge began in 2002, when Salman allegedly broke into the ensembles of Chalte Chalte talking to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and caused quite a scene. Then in 2008, Salman hosted SRK and Gauri Khan at Katrina’s birthday party, but gave her several digs for not making a cameo. Main Aur Ms. Khanna. This argument turned into a physical argument and the two had to be separated by Katrina and Gauri.

However, the two made their peace with the fact that they will never get along. In an interview, SRK recounted how he told his children about the fight: “I was very ashamed of Salman’s problem. I hope this never happens to me again. I didn’t know how to explain it and I I finally told them, “There are people who just don’t get along. I don’t mind that Salman and I weren’t talking. We are too different. His life kuch aur hai aur mera kuch aur hai, and the train will never meet. “

6. Ameesha Patel and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut with Refugee, but was actually supposed to be inKaho na pyaar hai, from which she left, to be replaced by Ameesha Patel. Kareena has spoken several times about Ameesha and the movie, “Hrithik’s father spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his son, while not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are parts of the movie where she has pimples and less. If I was in the movie I definitely would have gotten a better deal, but I still feel like the attention would have been shared between us. So I’m glad I didn’t not having made the film. “

It got worse when Kareena alleged that Ameesha’s mother was criticizing her. “I have worn Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai on my shoulders. Zindagi ka safar rode on Amisha’s shoulders. What happened? See, I’m not fighting for the number one slot machine. If she wants the number one throne, she’s welcome there. If she wants, I’ll even sit at her feet. If that makes her happy, I’ll be happy. I am not in competition with it. There is no comparison. We don’t even make similar films. She will never be able to make the films that I made, ”Kareena added.

7. Rani Mukherjee Chopra and Preity G Zinta

While the two have acted together, their box office rivalry seems to have got the better of them. The two had films that clashed, including Hum tum and Veer zaara. Add to that, the Koffee with Karan episode in which Rani made it clear that she and Preity are not friends and just worked well together for a while. She also added, “I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less. That’s the only thing I want to tell her through your show. I think she has an opinion on everything. I think she does. should cut that. ” Seems like no one has overcome this grudge yet.

8. Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

Apparently, this grudge dates back to before Ajay and Kajol got married. Apparently, Kajol and SRK’s onscreen chemistry became a source of concern for Ajay and he started to hate the actor. Things only got worse recently,Son of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan released together. Due to the slots granted to the latter, Ajay Devgn filed a complaint against Yash Raj Films with the Competition Commission of India (ICC), which only added fuel to the fire. . Now it looks like the two are on good terms as they even shot a commercial together.

9.Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi held a press conference and said Salman got drunk and called him 41 times and threatened to kill him. Apparently Aishwarya Rai was dating Salman before Vivek and that’s what made Salman angry. However, after this press conference, Aishwarya also broke up with Vivek, and Salman and Vivek are still not on good terms.

10 Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor

Apparently the two hit it off when they shotAitraaz together. However, Priyanka’s sudden popularity after the movie didn’t appeal to Kareena. Years later, while traveling together for a concert, Priyanka and Kareena argued, “They fought and yelled at each other. In fact, they almost fought. They had to be literally apart.”

There was also the Koffee with Karan episode where Kareena commented on Priyanka and Priyanka’s accent in return, commented on Saif’s. However, things appear to have calmed down between the two as Kareena recently praised the work Priyanka did outside of India when they appeared on a Koffee with Karan episodetogether. Priyanka even responded to the comment, saying, “Thank you for recognizing my work. I really admire her for being like this to me. I am grateful for the words that came to her.”

11.Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha

An on-screen rivalry that has spilled over into real life. In his autobiography, Everything except Khamosh, Shatrughan said that Amitabh had beaten him mercilessly and therefore decided to walk away from the movies with the actor. “There was a fight streak in Kaala patthar what I was told would be an equal fight. But with the battle master Shetty no longer, he was changed to Amitabh beating me hell, constantly beating me until Shashi Kapoor parted us. At this point, I had to put my foot down and protest that this was not what I was told. I had to discuss this and the shooting was stopped for three to four hours, which angered Amitabh. “

He added: “People say Amitabh and I formed a dynamic pair onscreen, but if he didn’t want to work with me, if he felt it. Naseeb, Shaan, Dostana or Kaala Patthar,ShatrughanSinha bhari pad gaya, it didn’t affect me. There were so many films that I gave up and returned the signing amount. However, years later, Abhishek and Sonakshi continue to claim that their fathers are on good terms.

12.Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It started with an article that stated that a director-producer was making bitchy comments about Priyanka. To which Karan Johar responded by tweeting: “Using their PR machinery and hiding behind so called ‘friends’ to get tabloid news is nothing but stupid and lame !!! people need to wake up and feel the KOFFEE !!! a reality check before it’s too late !!! Grow up !!! and don’t play with kindness …. “The context behind the tweet? The growing closeness of Priyanka and SRK which did not please Karan, who is a good friend of Gauri Khan.

“I picked up the phone and reacted like a pressure cooker. Then I realized it wasn’t worth it. I called her and told her I was 40 years old. I have a great EQ (emotional quotient) with her. I have shared many of the warm moments with PeeCee. Since I was the oldest I’ve decided to be mature, ”Karan said in another interview in 2012 about PC’s invitation to his 40th birthday party. The two have since called the truce and are now quite comfortable with each other.

13 Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly slapped Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder at the Sanjay Dutts party in 2012. According to an eyewitness at the party, Khan refused to recognize Kunder at the party. Even when Dutt escorted SRK out of the room to introduce him to a close friend, Kunder shamelessly followed them. Kunder stood just behind SRK and whispered something in his ear. An annoyed SRK, who was actually preparing to leave the party, turned around, grabbed Kunder by the skin of the neck and forced him to sit on a sofa near the exit to the nightclubs. “SRK was then rescued by Sanjay Dutt and escorted out of the party.

SRK later clarified that “although there was a disagreement between him and Shirish, there had been no assault.” Shah Rukh and Farah seemed to have put this behind them now, and even made another movie Happy New Year together.

Which one surprised you the most?