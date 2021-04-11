Actor Gareth Potter reveals details of horrific sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of Ysgol Rhydfelen teacher John Owen

He would call me to his office to discuss a script or speech I was working on. He closed the door and pulled the zipper down on my pants. My heart was going to sink because I knew what was to come.

These are the heartbreaking words of Gareth Potter who survived abuse by drama teacher John Owen while studying at Ysgol Rhydfelen in Church Village, Pontypridd.

This is the first time Gareth has spoken publicly about the sexual abuse he suffered from his former teacher and his thoughts and the effect years of abuse had on these Ysgol Rhydfelen students between 1977 and 1992.

It’s my story, but the story of all of us, ”Gareth told S4C in their new documentary John Owen: Cadw Cyfrinach.

In a way, I feel like I represent them all.

“It’s so hard to tell this story. It’s not easy, I’m not going to go to the site here and pretend to say ‘that’s okay’, that’s a huge deal.”





Ysgol Rhydfelen was known to be a Welsh language school with a high success rate in making children from non-Welsh homes feel passionate about the language.

He was also known for his dramatic productions which were largely directed by John Owen.

John Owen committed suicide in 2001 before being tried for the sexual assault of former pupils, which led to the Clywch Inquiry in 2004, an inquiry led by Peter Clarke, the Children’s Commissioner for Wales at the time.

The report concluded that no one who heard the evidence during the investigation doubted that John Owen was guilty of gross sexual indecency against some of Ysgol Rhydfelen’s students.

This is the first time that one of Owen’s victims has spoken publicly about the mistreatment of students at school.

Gareth explained that Owen’s appeasement was ingrained in students from an early age due to their desire to please the teacher who was the hallmark of success at school.

Cymru spirit the infoline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact them, call 0300 123 3393. Samaritansoffers a 24-hour listening service at 116 123 (in the UK and Republic of Ireland this number is FREE and will not appear on your phone bill). CALL (Community Advice & Listening Line) offers emotional support and information / literature on mental health and related issues to residents of Wales and can be contacted on 0800 132 737 or through the website. The NHS offers help and advice via its 111 service.

I had heard of Ysgol Rhydfelen of course, ”Gareth said.

“Ysgol Rhydfelen was a very famous school that had a reputation of being the Welsh Eton. I always performed in eisteddfod yr Urdd, I sang, I recite, I liked to play.

“I remember my parents going to a reunion when I was in my last year of elementary school and they came home saying ‘we have met a teacher who is going to do his best for you.’ This teacher was John Owen.

To the Welsh they thought this guy was amazing, he got kids from non-Welsh backgrounds like them to speak and love the Welsh language, we were the future. “

Gareth says he would do whatever he could to volunteer and impress Owen.

“I remember thinking ‘I have to point out to him. He was very charismatic, you wanted him to congratulate you. If he said well done, it was like well done more.

Gareth thinks it was this eagerness to please, as well as his shyness when not playing, that could have led Owen to choose him as one of his victims.

“I’m sure he started grooming me at a very young age. And I was happy enough to be caught in this net, I had no idea how much of a sinister trap it was going to become.

“John Owen has always insisted on loyalty on your part. If you weren’t 100% with him, you were against him and you were the enemy. It was one of the ways he manipulated us. He could help me with whatever I wanted in my life and I had to make this deal with the devil.



(Image: S4C)



And when all the sexual abuse started, I just turned off and tried to take myself somewhere else, ”Gareth said.

He was helping me with speeches and stuff, and I was in a room with him, with him talking tenderly to me, maybe touching me sometimes.

Not in a sexual way, but of course it gets used to him being very close to me, just him in the room.

I remember once for some reason I was 15 or 16, I remember him shaving me. He put shaving cream on my face and did all the shaving. He used to get me used to being in an intimate situation.

And then I started going to his place. Sometimes we would go to shows outside of Cardiff, sometimes we would only come back late and he would (say) come stay with me.

I would stay with him, he had a spare room, and one night he suggested it was a cold night, you can share a bed with me.

He was kind and affectionate to me. And I shared a bed with him. And then he started to touch me. “

Gareth said he knew the abuse he suffered from Owen was wrong, but the eagerness to please him from an early age was cemented in his subconscious.

He took me to porn theaters when we were traveling in London, ”Gareth said.

“We were going to see an afternoon show, an evening show, stay in a hotel room, and how about taking Gar out?

We’re going to take a trip around Soho and we paid to go to porn theaters. It was sordid. It was horrible.

He plays games with me like me who will stand around the corner like a landlord.

“I wasn’t happy that it was happening, I didn’t want it to happen. I knew it was wrong back then and something I couldn’t tell my friends and family, but I still wanted to please him.

And when all the sexual abuse started, I just turned off and tried to take myself somewhere else.

The ongoing pandemic has been very difficult for almost everyone and, unsurprisingly, has led some people to see an impact on their mental health and well-being. The Samaritans established a series of tips for taking care of your mental health for now, with their experts suggesting the following strategies: Make time for something you love, whether it’s settling in with your favorite movie, heading to your local park, or participating in any of your hobbies or interests

Take a break from news and social media to let go of screens and devices

Set realistic goals for the day or week ahead and eventually break down the things you need to do into a smaller to-do list

Try relaxation exercises like controlled breathing or muscle relaxation

Enjoying nature, whether it is leaving the house or opening curtains and blinds to let in natural light. Plants and flowers can also help

Exercise Can Help Reduce Anxiety

Talk to a trusted friend or family member about how you are feeling There is help available if you need it Cymru spirit the infoline is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact them, call 0300 123 3393. Samaritans offers a 24-hour listening service at 116 123 (in the UK and Republic of Ireland this number is FREE and will not appear on your phone bill). CALL (Community Advice & Listening Line) offers emotional support and information / literature on mental health and related issues to residents of Wales and can be contacted on 0800 132 737 or through the website. The NHS offers help and advice via its 111 service.

Questions have repeatedly arisen about John Owen’s behavior in the 1980s.

The first allegations of sexual assault were made by students of Ysgol Rhydfelen in January 1991. John Owen resigned before the end of the same month.

In March 1991, the police were investigating. Owen continued to produce children’s shows. He has not been officially charged with any crime.

In September 2001, John Owen was arrested and charged with serious criminal offenses against children at Ysgol Gyfun Rhydfelen after four former students came forward about their abuse.

John Owen committed suicide in 2001 before being tried for the sexual assault of former students.

Wales Matters brings the best of WalesOnline’s coverage on politics, health, education, current affairs and local democracy straight to your inbox. Today more than ever this type of journalism is important and we want you to be able to access it in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To subscribe, click here, enter your email address and follow the simple instructions.

The 2004 Clywch Investigation Report concluded that no one who heard the evidence during the investigation doubted that John Owen was guilty of gross sexual indecency against certain Ysgol Rhydfelen students.

The investigation also noted that the evidence had shown that Mr. Owen had, in all likelihood, abused the students in his care for several years.

It has now been almost 20 years since John Owen committed suicide in a trailer in Porthcawl after failing to appear at his trial at Cardiff Crown Court, but the scars still live on in the minds of the victims.

However, Gareth admits there was a sympathetic side to the man who mistreated him.

He was a man who gave me a lot of advice, there was a very caring and kind side to him and he could get a great job from me, ”he said.

Emotionally, I am still angry with him. I blame him for hurting me but I can also find excuses and see him as a victim.

“He’s been dead for 19 years, but he’s still on my mind. It’s in my dreams.

“And if anybody says he’s been abused, believe it. You have to believe it.”

The night we learned that John Owen had committed suicide, we all went out for a drink. Finally, it was all over.

John Owen: Cadw Cyfrinach, aired on S4C on Wednesday April 7 at 9 p.m. ET. It is now available on demand on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other platforms. English subtitles are available.