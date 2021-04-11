Jurassic World: The Ride reopens with new animatronics and updates at Universal Studios Hollywood





In 2019, Universal Studios Hollywood opened Jurassic World: The Ride, a Jurassic Park: The Ride retheme, updating the effects and changing the theme to match the new Jurassic World movies. However, the ride still had issues with its final scene, where the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex pounced on the guests. In the updated version, the T-Rex was supposed to take on the Indominus Rex, but the animatronics was just the dinosaur’s head, which often didn’t work, and was covered with a black tarp when I visited the park last February. . It didn’t detract much from the driving experience for me personally, but I could definitely see that something was missing. Well, now we know what Universal Creative had planned from the start, because as the park begins its smooth reopening, videos and photos of the new finale and additional effects have emerged along the way, and the updates are a noticeable improvement. Before: After: It’s hard to say without actually experiencing the updated ride in person, but the full bodied new Indominus Rex in the final scene appears to be one of the most advanced, lifelike animatronics ever made. In addition, the T-Rex now becomes the hero of the race, which fits the story of the new films in the franchise. The old I-Rex head can now be seen in the area just before the last elevator hill, breaking through a wall that was just a mural before the renovation. Before: After: A gyrosphere has been added to the Predator Cove section of the ride, which appears to be from the Picture Cars section of the Universal Studios Backlot Tour in the upper lot of the park. This section is complete with Compsognathus (Compy) animatronics also pulling a bucket hat, which appears to be repurposed from the original Jurassic Park theme. Before: After: While researching this article, I found an image believed to be from Universal Studios Beijing’s Dark Ride Jurassic World building, but it looks like they used the I-Rex animatronics for this ride update. Hollywood, or maybe two, because the resemblance is exact. This Theme Park Shark video captures the new updates in low light 4k video: All in all, these changes are very impressive and breathe new life into disappointing driving for some. There’s no doubt that this new finale will be a talking point in conversations about animatronics for years to come. What do you think of the new changes to Jurassic World: The Ride? Let us know in the comments below!







