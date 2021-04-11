Jennifer Lopezs Stirs Rumors of Breaking Up with Latest IG Post; Fans are shocked after noticing this new change





Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram activity may hint at her split from former athlete Alex Rodriguez. Scroll down to find out more. Written by Pinkvilla Office

Bombay Posted on April 11, 2021 at 7:11 p.m.

Actress, performer and musician Jennifer Lopez recently made a splash with her latest Instagram post. Over the weekend, the Maid In Manhattan star shared a bunch of photos from the set of her upcoming Shotgun Wedding movie in the Dominican Republic. Keep Calm and Work the Weekend #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife, Jennifer captioned the post. It was then that eagle-eyed fans quickly realized that in all the photos, Jennifer was not wearing her Alex Rodriguez engagement ring. The new change comes after reports last month erupted that Jennifer and the 45-year-old retired Yankees players had split up and ended their engagement over claims that A-rod cheated on JLO with reality TV star Madison LeCroy. However, the two have released a joint statement saying that they are still together and are working on some things. Earlier, a source also told People magazine that “they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They have had a rough time. The insider added that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm “s Madison LeCroy” had no bearing on the rough patch. “” She works in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami, so it’s hard to see them. each other especially with the quarantine and COVID, “added the insider of Lopez and Rodriguez.” But they want to try to stay together. “ READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez REACTS to Alex Rodriguez Breakup Rumors; Responds with a SAVAGE response X

