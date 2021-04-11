Kim Kardashian snuggles up North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm at Easter Photo – Hollywood Life





Kim Kardashian has shared sweet snaps with her four children amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex-husband Kanye West. Kim kardashian, 40, has the cutest kids never. Beauty mogul KKW posed for a series of photos with his mini me North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3 and West Psalm, 1. “Hidden tight, this is my heart where you’re going to stay.”

Tomorrow, I will love you even more than today, ”she captioned the April 10 post. Kim rocked a beige dress with horizontal cutouts as she sat on a sofa and cuddled her children. The first snap showed little Chicago, aka her twin, wearing a peach top with a feathered pink skirt and matching peach slides. Her little brother Psalm wore an all-white fit, including a jacket, pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, Saint rocked blue jeans and a green top with braids in her hair as her eldest daughter North was stunned in a neon orange top and denim shorts with matching braids. “Too too cute,” Queer eyeof Jonathan van ness commented, while Emily ratajkowski dropped a heart eye emoji. The photo was taken on KarJenner’s Palm Spring Easter Getaway, but their dad Kanye west was visibly absent. A source shared EXCLUSIVELY with Hollywoodlife why the rapper, 43, didn’t perform as many times as he usually did – especially before his split from Kim. “Kanye was in Wyoming for Easter. Kanye’s Sunday services have been suspended, ”the source shared with HL. “2-3 months ago, he made one in [Wyoming], ” HL learned from the insider. The event, however, “was really private.” “It’s not like [what] he did before, because he didn’t have many people. It was exclusive and its people only, all because of COVID, ”they continued. “He doesn’t do them the same way he used to where they’re promoted and shown.” Fans of the couple would know the couple are still in the process of divorce, after Kim filed for petition in February 2021. The couple had been married for more than six years, getting married on May 24, 2014 – after starting dating in April 2012..







