‘Kiyoshi’s Walk’ finds poetry in everyday life

“Kiyoshis Walk”

Author: Mark Karlins

Illustrator: Nicole Wong

Lee & Lowe Books, $ 18.95, ages 4 to 8

If you’ve got a budding writer in your house, a new picture book called Kiyoshis Walk by Mark Karlins is the perfect book for encouragement and inspiration. It opens with a grandson, Kiyoshi, watching his grandfather, Eto, write a poem.

The dripping faucet

Takes me back to my old house.

Raindrops on the frog pond.

Then Kiyoshi asks the central question: where do the poems come from?

Instead of giving a simple answer, Grandpa Eto suggests going for a walk, but first he puts a pen and paper in his jacket pocket. They are walking past a fruit market on the corner and the sun is shining. There are few words on the double page spread illustrating the first leg of the duo journey, but the lush images created by Nicole Wong bring the scene to life.

Readers see Kiyoshi reaching out to pet a neighborhood cat as Eto stops to smell a single orange plucked from a giant mound in a trash can next to baskets of blueberries and barrels of apples.

Eto stops to write.

Hill of orange suns.

The cat jump. The oranges are falling.

The cat licks its paw.

Kiyoshi decides that the poems must come from looking at things.

The grandson and grandfather continue their walk, and when a girl goes by on roller skates, they both look up to the sky. Eto writes again.

The sky is calling us

The pigeons. The roar of feathers.

Our arms could be wings.

Kiyoshi learns that poems also come from listening.

And so the charming and informative account of this book goes. Kiyoshi and his grandfather end their excursion and Kiyoshi realizes that feelings and imagination also lead to poetry.

Kiyoshi thought for a few seconds. [Poems] come from here, he said, and opened his arms wide to admire the river and the sky and the distant buildings. And they come from here, he said, pointing to his own heart.

Yes, Eto says, and they come from the way the two meet.

Anyone can use Kiyoshis Walk as a simple primer to explain the ethereal mix of mechanics and alchemy that is being written. A teacher could use it to start a lesson in class, or a father could use it when he puts his children to bed and they plan the adventure for the next few days. The adventure can be as simple as a backyard visit, but adding a pen and paper to the routine can result in a permanent and poetic retelling of the memories created.

A helpful author’s note at the end of the book explains the syllabic structure of haiku written in English. (Always written in three lines; five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.) However, if this format seems too difficult for beginning writers to follow, just encourage them to experiment and describe the world around him. them (rolls for supper, wading in puddles, snuggling up for a cozy nap). The options are limitless. Enjoy.

Brandy Hilboldt Allport writes Read All About It, a column of children’s book reviews for The Florida Times-Union. She can be reached at [email protected]