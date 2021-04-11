One of my fears is that I won’t be accepted by the public





New Delhi:He’s been in the industry for nine years now, but it wasn’t until 2019 that he became a familiar face with his performance as Moeen in “Gully Boy.” The spotlight has never left Vijay Varma since then, and the actor now claims to want to have a long career in Bollywood. Vijay ventured into Bollywood in 2012 with “Chittagong”, and his first big break came in 2016, where he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in “Pink”. He was subsequently seen in films such as “Gully Boy”, “Yaara” and “Bamfaad”. It was a topic of discussion with his performance in the web series “Mirzapur 2” as well as his recent show “OK Computer”. Speaking of Bollywood being a brutal place that defines success by successes and failures, Vijay says his fears are different. “I don’t know. I know the audience suddenly starts to lose interest in certain actors and I never could understand what could be the reason, but this is one of the deepest fears – One of the fears that I would have is not to be accepted by the public, ”Vijay told IANS. It’s not his only fear, however. “The second biggest fear will be losing your skills as an actor. You are no longer able to do something surprising or invent a character or do something that fascinates people. These are the fears that every artist lives with, and so they try to push themselves harder and reinvent themselves time and time again, ”he said. The 37-year-old doesn’t want to stop early. “I would like to have a long career. I would like to tell a lot of stories through a lot of characters. The best way to do that is to keep your head on your shoulder and your feet on the ground and work hard, smart and take risks, ”he signed.







