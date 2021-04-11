Entertainment
Meet Poolie D, Eugene’s Deadpool
If that makes you feel better, last year was tough even for superheroes.
Take Deadpool, aka Wade Winston Wilson, aka Ryan Reynolds, aka “The Merc with the Mouth”, aka Corydon S. Cailteux, who prefers to be called Poolie D when he’s in his character, for example.
“I’ve only been outside the house 10 times last year,” Poolie D said. Responding to safety concerns and optics when venturing out, he added a mask black to his elaborate Deadpool costume to complete the pandemic double mask look.
“I may have regenerative powers, but I take the virus seriously and don’t want to pass it on to others,” Poolie D said during a rare outing earlier this week.
For those who may have been isolated for more than the last year, Deadpool is a fictional character appearing in Marvel Comics since 1991 and more recently in a series of films. The character is a disfigured mercenary with the superhuman capacity for regeneration and physical prowess.
He’s also known for an ongoing series of wisecracks, including breaking the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags.
“Pause from the fourth wall inside a fourth wall? It’s like … 16 walls!” said Ryan Reynolds in the characters of Wade Winston Wilson aka Deadpool in one of the Deadpool movies.
“Before, BEFORE,” Poolie D and a group of cosplay characters who call themselves Poolie’s Angels have been on everything from comic book conventions to Eugene Emeralds Super Hero baseball games, to fundraisers for the Greenhill Humane Society and visits from patients staying in the area. hospitals.
Since the pandemic? “We did a lot of zooming!” he added. “Zoom, ZOOM, ZOOM!”
Poolie D, 42, also plays the role of father in a blended family of seven, including himself with his partner Lady D. His daily job is to develop the web for a local Eugene business. He has dressed as a superhero for almost 10 years. He also creates cosplay props and sets on the side in a workshop at his home in Eugene.
The family has fun, with the five children adopting characters like Squirrel Girl, KidPool, Gwenpool and The Legend of Zelda as events and moods dictate.
Poolie D’s eldest daughter especially enjoys playing Deadpool foil by slipping into the Negasonic Teenage Warhead character while dragging her dad to events with his own witty remarks.
While some fans can’t get enough of the Deadpool character, others aren’t sure what to think about the guy in the “red pajamas”. After posing for a photo with Poolie D at a convention in 2019, one woman shared her excitement to be able to show her Spider-Man photo to her grandchildren, Lady D said with a laugh.
As COVID-19 restrictions have put the brakes on Poolie D and Poolie’s Angels travel, they look forward to renewing one-on-one meetings one day.
“I find the visits with young people with medical issues to be the most rewarding,” Poolie D said. Before the pandemic, he and Poolie’s Angels visited the home of a young woman with a self-sustaining illness. immune. After the visit, friends and family were able to ask actor Ryan Reynolds himself to narrate an audio track to accompany the video clips as a gift to the woman before her death.
“It was such an honor to be the character’s face in the video with Reynolds’ words,” Poolie D. said. “It makes all of the work interesting.”
You can follow Poolie D and Pollie’s Angels on Instagram@poolied and @pooliesangels.
Contact photographer Chris Pietsch at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @ChrisPietsch and Instagram @chrispietsch. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.
