Shipment of coronavirus to India: daily cases exceed 150,000





Advance orders, more funds, quick payments: advice from the government panel to boost vaccine production According to the initial report of an inter-ministerial panel, working with drug manufacturers, preparing manufacturing sites, advance orders, funds and prompt payments are ways to speed up vaccine production in India, according to a ThePrint report. The report from the panel – which was formed to increase vaccine production – also indicates that production of Covaxin will soon be doubled by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, according to sources. The report was submitted to the Modi government this week. Learn more here Over 150,000 new cases reported India reported 1,52879 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 13.3 million, according to a report in The Scroll. The country has recorded 839 deaths from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 169,275, according to data from the central health ministry. Active caseload is 1.1 million while total recoveries have climbed to 12 million. No less than 100 injections have been administered since the launch of the national immunization program on January 16. Learn more here New restrictions in Delhi, 50% seats in public transport Delhi has announced a new round of curbs, according to an Indian Express report. The new restrictions include a complete ban on all social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings. Weddings should not accommodate more than 50 guests, 20 at funerals. Public transport will operate at 50% capacity, as will restaurants, bars and movie theaters. No spectators at sporting events. Learn more here NOTICE: India must open its vaccination program India cannot afford to fall behind on immunization because the only way to beat the coronavirus is to inoculate as many people as possible, as soon as possible, writes Tavleen Singh in an Indian Express column . When Modi government officials say that only those who “need” vaccines should be given, they appear to either cover up the vaccine shortage or be totally removed from reality. Today, every government in the world is hinging its fight against Covid-19 on massive vaccination programs. It is only in India that we seem to continue to believe that the way forward is to step up testing, the column said. Learn more here Vaccine prevents serious illness, not infection: experts There have been several cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 despite having taken two doses of the vaccine. But, according to doctors, such cases show “mild symptoms,” according to a report in The Hindu. The Covid-19 vaccine prevents “serious illness” but does not provide complete protection against infections, medical experts have said. Sumit Ray, head of the intensive care department at Holy Family Hospital, said: “Vaccines never claimed to stop all infections. Studies have shown that vaccines reduce the severity of illness, even if the person gets an infection after taking the vaccine ”. Learn more here

