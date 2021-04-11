Katrina Kaif has found a new fan in WWE star CJ Perry who now wants to take advantage of Bollywood offers

Going through the ups and downs that actor Katrina Kaif has witnessed in her 15 plus years in Bollywood, she has clearly emerged as the proverbial in-ring fighter who is always waiting to surprise everyone with her punches. knockout punch. Katrina, who continues to win big budget movies and enjoys a huge fan base both nationally and globally, has now found an admirer in WWE Superstar Lana, also popular as CJ Perry. .

In an exclusive interaction with News18s Showsha, CJ Lana Perry responded to a question a fan asked on Quora. When asked who was the most attractive among WWE Superstar Lana and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, Lana immediately replied, I would say Katrina Kaif is prettier than Lana. She is very amazing and the most popular person at the moment.

Lana began her WWE career in 2014. She may have started the journey with the slightest understanding of wrestling, but with her intense passion and interest in learning wrestling techniques, she managed to leave a indelible impact on his fans.

Lana, who attributes her success as a performer / actress to wrestling, is also keen to accept offers from Bollywood. The Indian showbiz industry is so huge and I love to come there. It is a dream to be part of an Indian film. I will never forget the premiere of a Bollywood movie that took place in Los Angeles. I attended. There were thousands of people present. I was completely blown away by this. It was my first encounter with Bollywood and Indian culture. This incident happened before I started WWE. I was blown away because we had not been exposed to such an experience in the United States before. I had not been exposed to such an experience. I was so fascinated. I would love to come to India, understand Bollywood business. Maybe someone will put me in their movie. I will definitely visit India when the current world situation deteriorates.

Watch the entire interview to find out how easily she delivered the popular Bollywood dialogue Yeh Dhai Kilo Ka Haath from Damini and Mai Apni Favorite Hoon from Jab We Met and remembers the most unexpected things that happened to her in the ring.

