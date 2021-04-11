Winners of the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), presented by UGG, is delighted to announce the award-winning films of the 36th edition.

“We were so happy to have persevered and brought a solid selection of films and a sense of continuity with this year’s SBIFF. We look forward to seeing you all in person next year! The films were chosen by jury members Tony Anselmo, Antwone Fisher, David Freid, Li Cheng, Geoffrey Cowper, Patricia Rosema, Siqi Song, Mark Stafford, Rita Taggart, Paul Walter Hauser, Anthony and Arnette Zerbe.

The People’s Choice Award, sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent, was determined by attendees of SBIFF’s Drive-In Theaters Online and.

People’s Choice Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent: Jeff Harasimowiczs ALASKAN NETS

Best Short Documentary Award: Richard Reenss PANT HOOT

Bruce Corwin Award for Best Live Action Short Film: Christopher Oroza-Nostass SAVIOR

Bruce Corwin Award for Best Animated Short: Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilsons KAPAEMAHU

Best Documentary Award sponsored by SEE International: Nina Stefankas MIRAGE (MIRAGGIO)

Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award Best International Feature: Nisan Das WHEN IM DONE DYING

Panavision Spirit Independent Film Award: Alanna Browns TREES OF PEACE

Nueva Vision Cinema Prize Spain / Latin America: Eduardo Crespos WE WILL NEVER DIE

Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film: Henrik Ruben Genzs ERNA AT WAR (ERNA I KRIG)

Documentary Film Social Justice Award: Michael Webbers THE CONSERVATION GAME

The ADL Stand Up Prize sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara / Tri-Counties, the Skinner Social Impact Fund and Steve and Cindy Lyons: Alanna Browns TREES OF PEACE

Below are comments from award-winning filmmakers and sponsors.



Statement by Jeff Harasimowicz (ALASKAN NETS) To say we’re thrilled to win the People’s Choice Award would be an understatement. Seeing this film resonate with audiences is a deeply humbling experience. We are very honored to have had this special opportunity to share ALASKAN NETS in Santa Barbara and I know it is an experience that my team, our families and the entire community of Metlakatla will never forget. In the words of Metlakatla’s native tongue, “Wayi Wah! / Let’s go! “

Best Short Documentary Award Statement: Richard Reenss PANT HOOT Only if you understand that you care Only if you care to help yourself Only if you help they will be saved These simple statements from Dr Jane Goodall served as a catalyst for the creation of Pant Hoot. All of the crew enthusiastically embraced Pant Hoot’s message of hope for the future of chimpanzee conservation and invested their hearts and souls in this film. Through the recognition this prestigious award conveys, we hope that the chimpanzees will have a better chance of survival and that Stany Nyand will be recognized alongside the great ape icons Dr. Goodall, Diane Fossey, and more. jury for this incredible award and recognition. Thank you.

Statement by Christopher Oroza Nostas (SAVIOR) It is such an honor to receive the Bruce Corwin Award for Best Live Action Short.Saviouris a reminder that representation matters, that we must fight to end the cycle of inequality and violence in this country, and that only together can we create a safe world for diversity. Thank you to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and to the incredible jury who gave the floor to this film. To be included in this year’s festival was an honor and to have won is more than I could ever have hoped for. As a LatinX, queer, and native filmmaker, I accept this award not only on behalf of myself and my incredible cast and crew, but for the ever-growing community of under-represented voices who strive to be heard. .

Declaration of the filmmakers of KAPAEMAHU Mahalo a nui loa at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for this immense honor. Our goal in doing Kapaemahu was to help shed light on an aspect of Hawaiian culture that has been hidden from history for too long and which, if better known, could help bring healing to a world. trouble. Receiving the Bruce Corwin Award for Best Animated Short is a tremendous boost to the journey that remains to come in this project. With gratitude and the warmest aloha to all.

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson Producers and Directors Kapaemahu

Statement from Nisan Da (WHEN IM DONE DYING) Winning this award is so exhilarating. It means that my story of Istanbul’s alleys touched souls all across the ocean. The hip-hop subculture and characters of When I’m Done Dying are inspired by the Bronx and Compton, so it means a lot that the film resonated with audiences in the country where its soul hails from.

Statement by Henrik Ruben Gez (ERNA AT WAR (ERNA I KRIG)) At this time when contact and experience with the film audience turns into restrictions, it is a very special joy that our local film, on the issues and Erna’s personal development in South Jutland has resonated and excited as far away as Santa Barbara, California. Many thanks to SBIFF for giving us the opportunity to show the film at your festival.

Henrik Ruben Genz, director

Statement by Eduardo Crespo (WE NEVER DIE) I am very happy to receive this award from such an important and magnificent festival. Thanks to the jury for the warm words about WE NEVER DIE. Thank you to the programming team and to everyone who makes this great festival possible. We shot this movie right before the pandemic and then it was a great companion during all this time of uncertainty. Hope you felt that too.

I think even though I couldn’t be there this award kind of represents all the love I would have received from you there.

I would like to share it with the cast and the team, in particular with Romina Escobar and Rodrigo Santana, great companions on the road.

Long and good life for SBIFF!

Statement by Alanna Brown (TREES OF PEACE) I am delighted and honored that the Trees of Peace have won this recognition, which seems even more poignant to gain during the Week of Commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi. Our entire team has invested their hearts and souls into what you see on screen and we are so grateful for the overwhelming response to the story. Thanks to our amazing actors Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Bola Koleosho, Ella Cannon and Tongayi Chirisa for giving me such an intense journey. Thanks to my fellow producers Ron Ray, Vicky Petela, Barry Levine and Mike Bundlie for your tireless work in bringing this film to life. So much love to our DP Michael Rizzi and all of our amazing team. And of course, to our financiers Brian Baniqued and Jeffery Spiegel, thank you for empowering a black writer / director for the first time.

Best, Alanna

Statement by Michael Webber (THE CONSERVATION GAME) I would like to thank the entire staff at SBIFF for your unwavering dedication to the international film community, stressing that “the show must go on, even in the face of so much adversity this year. . More than ever, your hard work and creativity has inspired us all.

On behalf of the whole team behindThe conservation gameI would like to express our deep gratitude to the jury for recognizing our cause by honoring this film with the Social Justice Award. In addition, I would like to personally thank the Senior Program Director, Mickey Duzdevich, for championing our film. The passion you have shown for the underlying issues and the encouragement you have given to my team will have a ripple effect into the future, helping us to actualize real change and inspire a new generation of true advocates for the future. ‘environment.

Michael WebberDirector – The Conservation Game

Statement from SEE International, Sponsor of the Best Documentary Award SEE International is proud to sponsor the Santa Barbara International Film Festivals’ Best Documentary Award (BDA) for the third consecutive year. As an organization dedicated to educating communities in need, we are inspired by stories of strength in which individuals overcome hardships and adversity against all odds. This year’s BDA winner Nina Stefanka embodies such a story in her film MIRAGE.

Statement from Dan Meisel, ADL Sant Barbara / Tri-Counties Regional Director, on ADL Stand Up Award Winner – Alanna Browns TREES OF PEACE Given the isolation and social distancing in today’s world hui, this story of four strangers forced to share a confined space immediately transports us to another reality. And yet, this reality of the most extreme political polarization that can be imagined seems to us to be a particularly relevant and prudent context. Deprived of all resources and sometimes even of hope, these women choose their common humanity rather than their differences. ADL is happy to support this film which itself defends the capacity of empathy and respect to overcome hatred.

Statement from Panavision, Sponsor of the Panavision Spirit Award for Independent CinemaPanavision is proud to be an ongoing sponsor of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.We were delighted to see Alanna Brown and Ron Ray receive this year’s Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema in recognition of their amazing characteristicTrees of peace, and we look forward to supporting them in the future as they continue to create unforgettable images.

Declaration of the Santa Barbara Independent, sponsor of the People’s Choice AwardIndependent from Santa Barbaraproudly sponsored the Audience Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival because we believe people’s opinions are what matters most. We are delighted to once again support SBIFF during a very difficult time, and are very happy to present this award at a time when cinema is more important than ever.