Underwater exhibition showcases textile arts

PORT TOWNSEND – The varied views of textile artists of the Salish Sea are now on display at the Northwind Art Grover Gallery.

The gallery at 236 Taylor St., presents Undersea through May 30. It is composed of works by Tangled Fibers artists Pat Herkal, Barbara Ramsey, Jean-Marie Tarascio and Cathie Wier with additional works by Tininha Silva. The opening hours of the gallery are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

The Undersea collection is made of fabric and fiber, yarn and thread, paper and beads.

Some of the creatures are true to life while others are expressions of the group’s imagination inspired by the ocean.

Tangled Fibers is a small group of fiber and mixed media artists who meet regularly to share ideas on art and artistic creation.

Each of the artists has different skills, styles and areas of interest, which inspires cross-pollination and the exploration of multiple fiber techniques, the group said.

“We are beach fishermen and ocean lovers, in awe of the wonders of the underwater world and concerned about its future,” said Ramsey, who sews original abstract art using quilting techniques traditional.

Like many traditional quilters, she is dedicated to precise construction, but unlike them, her designs distort geometric shapes in an effort to entice the eye of the beholder to scan the surface of the quilt in search of harmonies in the middle. of contrast, she said.

“Textured Waves” was created by Barbara Ramsey.

In recent years, she has ventured into three-dimensional work, using fabric, wire, cardboard and fleece that mimic and embellish the shapes of the natural world.

“In preparation for this exhibit, the Tangled Fibers group dabbled in books, documentaries, and hosted our own artist retreat on a Pacific Ocean beach near La Push,” Ramsey said.

“Our immersive research has renewed our sense of wonder and enhanced our appreciation of the variety and complexity of the aquatic world.”

Herkal’s whimsical work mixes fibers, thread, beads, knickknacks, seashells, stones and found objects to create intricate jewelry, sculptures, wall hangings, creatures and dolls.

“I create to fill my life with joy, to find out how to mix colors and textures, to honor the environment and to keep my brain nimble,” she says.

Tarascio creates unique artist books and mixed media sculptures on paper, drawn from his years of training in book restoration.

She works with “the book as art” which gives her the opportunity to explore and experience traditional and non-traditional book structures, papermaking and letterpress printing.

Recently, Tarascio has explored the various properties of paper, wire, and clay.

“Movement or the illusion of movement is a dimension that I look for in my work,” she said.

Weir’s three-dimensional multimedia pieces combine weaving, fold-split braiding and shibori.

Tininha Silva’s “currents” can be seen in the Undersea exhibit.

“Living on the Salish Sea, I discovered the puzzling creatures of the intertidal zone and algae of all colors and textures laid out on the sand in beautiful compositions,” she said.

“I’m drawn to the piles of kelp glistening in the sun, the rocks and pebbles washed by the crashing waves, the sunrises over the bay and of course the sea anemones.”

Silva is a textile artist of Brazilian origin, whose goal is to create unique wall tapestries inspired by combinations of textures and interesting associations of fibers.

After 13 years of working in the fashion design industry in Seattle, Silva discovered a practical response to her love for textiles through weaving.

“Shibori Wave” by Cathie Weir as part of the Undersea exhibition at Northwind Art.

“Living on the peninsula, surrounded and inspired by the sea and other artistic minds, I feel like my hidden passion for fibers has always been there, waiting to emerge,” she said.

The Grover Gallery is one of two downtown Northwind Art galleries that represent regional working artists by hosting jury, invitation and community exhibitions.

With the January 1 merger of the Port Townsend School of the Arts and the Northwind Arts Center, the new Northwind Art is committed to cultivating the arts through education, exhibitions and the advancement of artists.

For more information see NorthwindArt.org.



