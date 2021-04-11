Entertainment
Davina McCall pays tribute to iconic Nikki Grahame
Davina McCall joined celebrities from across the country to pay tribute to “iconic” Nikki Grahame, who died at the age of 38 on Friday.
The former Big Brother host shared a tribute on Twitter on Saturday before posting a second Instagram post on Sunday, admitting that she initially struggled to find the correct words yet.
Ms McCall wrote: It seemed strange to me that I posted something on Twitter and not here.
I typed and deleted three times, I can’t find the words it’s really tragic.
She was iconic. In the truest sense of the word. Whose slogans will be with me forever.
Sending so much love to his friends and family. I am really sorry. The pain that you and she had to endure.
Grahame, who rose to fame as a Big Brother contestant, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialty clinic following a fundraiser run by friends and fans that collected it more than 69,000.
Big Brother 7 roommate Pete Bennett, who Grahame formed a relationship with on the show in 2006, also shared a tearful video about his death.
In the clip posted to Instagram, he said: I thought to myself, yes, we could save her. But we didn’t.
He added: We have lost a real character. Our series just wouldn’t have been the same without her.
Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuiness paid tribute, saying, “Definitely one of the stars of reality TV’s glory years. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. Young lady. RIP. “
Although she finished fifth in Big Brother 7, Grahame has become one of her most recognizable characters who have helped her launch a television career.
In her books, Grahame has detailed how she developed anorexia when she was still a teenager and struggled with the disease throughout her life, spending time in the hospital on several occasions.
Speaking last week, her mother Sue Grahame told This Morning her daughters’ condition deteriorated after gyms closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
After Big Brother, Grahame went on to get his own show, Princess Nikki, and won a National Television Award for Most Popular TV Contestant.
Before rising to fame on Big Brother, the then-aspiring actress Grahame appeared as an extra on the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife on Sky Ones Dream Team.
She also appeared as a contestant on the ITV dating show Blind Date and entered the Miss Hertfordshire pageant in 2004.
After entering Big Brother’s house disguised as a Playboy Bunny, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and histrionics in Diary Room, including an infamous Who Is She? diatribe.
Grahame was kicked out on the 58th day, but returned to the house after the other candidates chose her to return. She finally finished in fifth place.
If the issues described in this article have affected you or someone you know, here’s how to get help:
Beat is the UK eating disorders charityCall them on 0808 801 0677, their student line is reachable on 0808 801 0811 and the youth line is 0808 801 0711. The Beat phone lines are open 365 days a year from 9am to 8pm on weekdays and 4pm to 8pm on weekends. -end and public holidays. If you can’t move on immediately, the charity tells you to try again or try theirone-on-one web chat.
