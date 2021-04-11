NFTs have the potential to revolutionize the music industry – The Daily Utah Chronicle





VSrypto-currencies have grown in popularity in recent years with Bitcoin and Ethereum becoming useful forms of currency in the business and entertainment industries. Non-fungible tokens are now emerging as a promising and unique form of cryptocurrency that has the potential to change the arts and entertainment industries for the benefit of creators and artists. A single currency NFTs are stored in the blockchain as are other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. But NFTs are unique in that they are never the same. The material of an NFT can range from pictures, artwork and GIFs, to Tweets, to music, and even to physical elements. Cryptocurrency has recently securities after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold the very first self-created Tweet on the platform. the Tweet, which was just reading setting up my twttr was auctioned off for charity as NFT and sold for $ 2.9 million. As cryptocurrency begins to move into the mainstream, it becomes important to understand how it could impact our beloved industries namely the music industry. NFT and the music industry The internet is a great resource for fans of music platforms like Twitter and Patreon providing intimate, on-demand updates on everything from entertainment to personal details about the artistic process. But what if one-of-a-kind content was made available to fans to own and consume in a way that directly benefited artists? Most musicians made their income from the sale of tours, t-shirts and tickets before the pandemic. Today, NFTs are sought after as a way to bridge the income gap that plagues the music industry. Musicians in the top 1 percent of industry benefit greatly from the growing popularity of streaming services, while others must increase the price of their tickets and merchandise to be competitive. Pop and visual musician artist Grimes has sold a series of digital artwork in the form of NFT. The ten-piece collection sold for a total of $ 6 million, some unique and others produced on a larger scale. In a collaborative effort with a digital artist Mac Boucher, several copies of a short video titled Death of the old one put on an original Grimes song became the most popular piece on sale. The future NFTs have the potential to completely transform the way the music industry operates, putting the power in the hands of the creatives who so tirelessly feed the industry with their art. Allowing artists to put their work for sale directly on the blockchain not only removes the need for marketing and management fees, but opens up a new channel of communication between artists and their fans. Artists have the option of providing exclusive album art, music videos, and behind-the-scenes information about their creative processes. Artists can even release records exclusively as NFT albums. As the music industry continues to rely on streaming services and alternative forms of income during a time of change, it seems only natural that things are returning to a place of equality and fair treatment for artists. . [email protected] @bri_fuller_







