Entertainment
From ‘Black & White’ to ‘Hunterrr’, a look at Sai Tamhankar’s Bollywood movies
Sai Tamhankar is known for her work mainly in Marathi movies and TV shows. She entered the theater through plays and plays. Sai made his screen debut with the Hindi film named Black White and has been part of several Hindi films since. Read ahead to find out more about Sai Tamhankar’s Bollywood movies.
A look at Sai Tamhankar’s Bollywood films
Black White
Black White is a crime thriller movie directed by Subhash Ghai and marks Sai Tamhankar’s acting debut. The film was released in 2008 and stars Anil Kapoor, Anurag Sinha, Shefali Shah and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. The story of the film follows a suicide bomber sent to India to kill people during Independence Day celebrations. To do this, he befriends a professor and obtains a pass for the event in order to carry out his mission. The film’s IMDb rating is 6.2 out of 10.
Ghajini
Ghajini is an action thriller written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Asin, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Rawat in the lead roles. Tinnu Anand, Sunil Grover, Khalid Siddiqui, Sai Tamhankar and others play supporting roles. The film was released in 2008 and tells the story of a tycoon suffering from acute short-term memory loss. He embarks on a mission to find the killer of his lovers. The movie’s IMDb rating is 7.3 out of 10.
City of Gold
City of Gold is a 2010 film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Karan Patel, Siddharth Jadhav, Shashank Shende, Ankush Choudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sai Tamhankar and more. The story of the film tells the story of a factory owner who decides to close his factory and redevelop it into a shopping complex. Because of this, the workers at the factory find themselves unemployed and try to raise their voices. The film’s IMDb rating is 6.8 out of 10.
Awaken India
Wake up in India is a political drama film written and directed by Babloo Seshadri and stars Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Tiwari, Mohan Joshi, Asrani, Elisha Kriis. The film was released in 2013 and shows the story of a young girl who claims to have been raped by the chief minister but the police refuse to register a complaint. The movie’s IMDb rating is 6.5 out of 10.
Hunterrr
Hunterrr is an adult comedy film written and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and stars Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. The film was released in 2015 and revolves around a self-confessed sex addict who has no respect for love or feelings. However, his life changes when he meets a girl he wants to settle down with. The movie’s IMDb rating is 7.0 out of 10.
- Apart from these, Sai Tamhankar will soon be seen in upcoming Hindi films such as India Lock and Mimi.
(Promotional image source: Sai Tamhankar Instagram)
