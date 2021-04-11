Could Prince Philips’ funeral heal the royal family’s fault?

After a year marked by division, the royal family will be united in their sorrows next Saturday, marching together behind the funeral procession of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. It was one of Philips’ wishes to be taken to St. George’s Chapel a Windsor Castle in a Land Rover which he helped modify, and Prince charles will lead the procession behind her, accompanied by her sons Prince harry and Prince William.

Other royals are also expected to join the short procession from Windsor Castle’s official entrance to the chapel, but sources have confirmed the Queen will not be walking behind the coffin of her husband.

This will be the first time Prince Harry has been seen in public with his family since Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020, which was his and Meghan markles final public engagement before stepping down as members of the royal family. At the time, the press was full of reports that William and Harry were no longer on good terms and there seemed to be a visible tension between the Cambridges and the Sussexes while on duty.

Although Harry and William spoke out after the so-called Sandringham summit, where the Sussexes’ future plans were debated with the Queen, Harry left the UK under a cloud. As he told Oprah Winfrey during his interview with Meghans, the relationship that defined his relationship with his brother at that time was space. After the interview, during which they made a series of allegations about racism within the royal family, William allegedly accused his brother of putting fame before family. Although the brothers were in touch after the interview aired, the conversations were said to have been unproductive.

William and Harry have been in touch in the days following their grandfather’s death, and family members are hopeful that Philips’ funeral will be an opportunity for the brothers to reunite in private and begin to heal. their relationship.

Harry has been in contact with his father, brother and grandmother, a source says Vanity Fair. He was told about the deaths of his grandfathers along with the rest of the family and he is in mourning like the others.

The return trip will be emotional and painful for Prince Harry. Yesterday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan, who is due to give birth this summer, will not be flying over for the funeral on the advice of her doctor. A source close to the Sussexes said Vanity Fair that the Duchess had done everything to join her husband on the trip, but had decided not to fly to the UK for medical reasons.

While Harry will be tested upon arrival in the UK, he will also need to be quarantined for five days. He reportedly wanted to return home as soon as possible after learning of his grandfather’s death so that he could be reunited with his family. It is understood that he will stay at Frogmore House in Windsor, the couples’ home in the UK, located in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The first person Harry sees will likely be his grandmother. The two have been in regular contact since Harry left the UK and often speak on the phone and on Zoom. In a recent interview with James corden Harry had also revealed that he had participated in video calls with Philip, who tended to end calls by slamming the computer.

It is not known when Harry last spoke to his grandfather, but Philip, who apparently learned of Oprah’s interview after being released from the hospital last month, was reportedly deeply disappointed by this. what the couple had said and how upset it had upset the Queen. and the rest of the family.

Although they have always been close, largely because of their mutual love and ties to the military, Harry’s relationship with his grandfather has been strained over the past year. From the biographer of the Duke of Edinburgh Ingrid Seward, Philip was so upset by his grandson’s decision to step down from royal duties that he did not meet Harry during his visit to Sandringham.

Philip just can’t understand how Harry behaved the way he did, Seward said Vanity Fair Last year. The behavior of his grandsons is completely foreign to him, so it is not abnormally that the relationship has suffered. Remember, this is about a man on the verge of his 100th birthday who devoted 68 years of his adult life to supporting the monarchy, and it came as a big shock. The Queen wouldn’t want him to worry about his age, but Philips’ absence atop Sandringham speaks volumes. The fact that he had been kicked out of the big house in Sandringham even before everyone else arrived was a sign that he didn’t want to be a part of it.

Now family members are hoping it will be a chance for Harry to build bridges with his family, especially his brother, sister-in-law and father, who are said to desperately want a family reunion.