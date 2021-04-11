Virtual events for Sunday, April 11, 2021 | Calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held online only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Looking up’
What: Wells Gallery’s group exhibit, “Looking Up,” features open skies, sprawling landscapes and other hopeful subjects.
When: in virtual exhibition until April 25
More information: wellsgallery.com
Virtual story time
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from librarians at Charleston County Public Libraries.
When: 10 a.m. every day
Price: free
More information: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Jean-Yves Thibaudet
What: Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform Debussy’s “Préludes”, broadcast live from Le Gaillard for virtual viewing.
When: 7:30 p.m. on April 11
Price: $ 20 virtual ticket
More information: bit.ly/3mpzD6u
To study abroad
What: The Charleston County Public Library will be showing a travel vlog following two Wando High School alumni moving to Australia to attend a university abroad. The vlog deals with travel during a pandemic, hotel quarantine, study abroad, campus life in Australia and other cultural differences.
When: 5 p.m. on April 11
More information: bit.ly/3fKghaX
Annex dance
What: Annex Dance Companys’ latest work, Behind, Beyond, Between, will be presented as a virtual premiere. Members of the public are also invited to a virtual question-and-answer session with artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.
When: Free show until April 18.
More information: bbb.annexdancecompany.org
Monday
Civil war medicine
What: Jake Wynn, Director of Interpretation at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, will give a virtual lecture on the medical career of Dr. Samuel W. Crawford and his role in the Siege and Battle of Fort Sumter in 1861.
When: 1 p.m. on April 12
Price: free
More information: bit.ly/3cWR7Ea
Tuesday
Edison and Tesla
What: Eric Vedeler will give a virtual talk on the dramatic feud between inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.
When: 7 p.m. on April 13
Price: free
More information: bit.ly/39MG52k
Wednesday
Book talk
What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual discussion on the book “The Best American Poetry 2020” from the Charleston County Public Library.
When: noon on April 14
Price: free
More information: bit.ly/3rV5U6H
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture, as part of the Brookgreen Gardens Gullah Geechee series of programs.
When: 1 p.m. on Wednesdays
More information: bit.ly/39bf34a
Short fiction
What: Join the Charleston County Public Library for a virtual discussion of “The Best American Short Stories 2020” readings.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 14
Price: free
More information: bit.ly/3sZ3SDJ
Thursday
Spring gardens
What: Take a virtual stroll through Charlestons Spring Gardens with Tony Bertauski, Horticulturist at Trident Technical College and Garden Columnist for The Post and Courier. Discover the variety of breathtaking plants, trees and flowers that dress the city and fill the air with their scents.
When: 11:30 a.m. on April 15
Price: $ 55 virtual ticket
More information: bit.ly/2PZgY5t
Author’s Discussion
What: Buxton Books will host local crime fiction author Vernon Glenn for a virtual chat event with author Sara Johnson.
When: 6 p.m. on April 15
Price: free
More information: bit.ly/3up3cYE
Game night
What: Lets Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of video trivia, charades and drawings.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
More information: bit.ly/31ZGqKC
Trivia night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook Group.
When: 8 p.m. on Thursdays
More information: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
‘Small bites’
What: Join CCPL’s “Small Bites” Virtual Book Club for lively discussions of short classics. April’s book is “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton.
When: 10:30 a.m. on April 17
More information: bit.ly/31SProI