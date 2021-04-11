Virtual events for Sunday, April 11, 2021 | Calendar





EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held online only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events Today ‘Looking up’ What: Wells Gallery’s group exhibit, “Looking Up,” features open skies, sprawling landscapes and other hopeful subjects. When: in virtual exhibition until April 25 More information: wellsgallery.com Virtual story time What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from librarians at Charleston County Public Libraries. When: 10 a.m. every day Price: free More information: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary Jean-Yves Thibaudet What: Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform Debussy’s “Préludes”, broadcast live from Le Gaillard for virtual viewing. When: 7:30 p.m. on April 11 Price: $ 20 virtual ticket More information: bit.ly/3mpzD6u To study abroad What: The Charleston County Public Library will be showing a travel vlog following two Wando High School alumni moving to Australia to attend a university abroad. The vlog deals with travel during a pandemic, hotel quarantine, study abroad, campus life in Australia and other cultural differences. When: 5 p.m. on April 11 More information: bit.ly/3fKghaX Annex dance What: Annex Dance Companys’ latest work, Behind, Beyond, Between, will be presented as a virtual premiere. Members of the public are also invited to a virtual question-and-answer session with artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander. When: Free show until April 18. More information: bbb.annexdancecompany.org Monday Civil war medicine What: Jake Wynn, Director of Interpretation at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, will give a virtual lecture on the medical career of Dr. Samuel W. Crawford and his role in the Siege and Battle of Fort Sumter in 1861. When: 1 p.m. on April 12 Price: free More information: bit.ly/3cWR7Ea Tuesday Edison and Tesla What: Eric Vedeler will give a virtual talk on the dramatic feud between inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. When: 7 p.m. on April 13 Price: free More information: bit.ly/39MG52k Wednesday Book talk What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual discussion on the book “The Best American Poetry 2020” from the Charleston County Public Library. When: noon on April 14 Price: free More information: bit.ly/3rV5U6H Gullah Culture What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture, as part of the Brookgreen Gardens Gullah Geechee series of programs. When: 1 p.m. on Wednesdays More information: bit.ly/39bf34a Short fiction What: Join the Charleston County Public Library for a virtual discussion of “The Best American Short Stories 2020” readings. When: 6:30 p.m. April 14 Price: free More information: bit.ly/3sZ3SDJ Thursday Spring gardens What: Take a virtual stroll through Charlestons Spring Gardens with Tony Bertauski, Horticulturist at Trident Technical College and Garden Columnist for The Post and Courier. Discover the variety of breathtaking plants, trees and flowers that dress the city and fill the air with their scents. When: 11:30 a.m. on April 15 Price: $ 55 virtual ticket More information: bit.ly/2PZgY5t Author’s Discussion What: Buxton Books will host local crime fiction author Vernon Glenn for a virtual chat event with author Sara Johnson. When: 6 p.m. on April 15 Price: free More information: bit.ly/3up3cYE Game night What: Lets Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of video trivia, charades and drawings. When: 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday More information: bit.ly/31ZGqKC Trivia night What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook Group. When: 8 p.m. on Thursdays More information: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight Saturday ‘Small bites’ What: Join CCPL’s “Small Bites” Virtual Book Club for lively discussions of short classics. April’s book is “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton. When: 10:30 a.m. on April 17 More information: bit.ly/31SProI







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos