Battlestar Twist recalls why Sam was Captain America’s choice

Not only was the death of Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestar a shocking moment inThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it also served as a reminder of why Steve Rogers chose Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, as his replacement for the upcoming Captain America. The moment has come in Episode 4, “The Whole World is Watching,” when Sam and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, battle the Flag-Smashers and John Walker, the new Captain America, and Hoskins get together. fight with them. Watching Lemar and Sam’s fight was a reminder of their similarities and what can happen to Sam.

Unlike the other people fighting around them, Sam and Lemar are non-motorized humans. They don’t possess superhuman speed, strength, or durability like the Super Soldiers Walker and Bucky, who each gained their powers by being injected with different formulations of the Super Soldier Serum. They also don’t have particularly deadly weapons – apart from Sam’s wings, which are primarily used for flight and some minor defensive measures, Battlestar and Falcon fight each other with fists and feet, and although they to be highly skilled fighters, they are still human and breakable. This moment was brought home in way too sickeningly when the leader of the Flag-Smashers, Karli Morgenthau, throws Hoskins like a rag doll into a stone column with his super strength and appears to accidentally kill him, either. by crushing his skull, or by breaking his neck. . It was a reminder of what he, as well as Sam, risked whenever they fought alongside overpowered partners.

Besides the fact that they were both right arms of Captain America, Sam and Lemar had one important thing in common: They are good men who do their best, who are still brave enough to fight because it is. the right thing to do, whatever the risk. to themselves. Lemar’s death shows how important this trait is to Sam. Without the Super Soldier Serum, Lemar was just a fragile human. But he did his best, even until his last moments. Steve saw the same characteristic in Sam, which is exactly why he passed the shield to him. While Sam has access to his Falcon flight suit, he is quite an ordinary human. Despite this, he chose to fight alongside Super Soldier Steve Rogers and do what was right, just like Lemar did with John Walker.

Steve recognized this trait in Sam because it was what made Steve himself the choice of Abraham Erskine to be the first World War II Super Soldier Serum test subject. When the public meets Steve for the first timeCaptain America: The First Avenger, he is weak, small and cannot keep up with his fellow soldiers. But despite this, he never backs down, even ready to jump on a grenade to protect others. A similar parallel can be drawn between Sam and the rest of the Avengers. While Sam is by no means weak, he’s one of the few Avengers who doesn’t have superpowers. The dangers they face pose a greater risk to Sam, but despite this high risk, Sam chooses to fight because he feels a duty to help and be of service.

Battlestar’sdeathdrives the harsh reality of what Sam risks every time he fights. Lemar was ready to take on Super Soldiers even though he knew the odds of defeating them in melee were slim. He believed in what he and John were fighting for, so Lemar was ready to die for the cause. Sam believed in Steve Rogers, so he was willing to do his best as an Avenger. Just like Steve said before time travelingAvengers: Endgame, Sam is a good man. Erskine said the same to Steve before taking the serum. This is what the shield represents doing your best to be a good person and protect the vulnerable with selfless bravery. Sam continues to keep that promise, despite the fact that he could very well meet a Battlestar-like ending inThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That’s what made him Steve’s choice for Captain America.

