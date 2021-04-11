Saturday WrestleMania Sold out | Business

TAMPA BAY, Florida – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 10, 2021 –

A sellout of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions of others watching at home on Peacock in the US and on WWE Network around the world.

In accordance with local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all present sitting in socially distant pods. Additional security measures included health exams and temperature checks before entry to Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions, and better sanitization across the board. site.

WrestleMania Night Two takes place at Raymond James Stadium tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET streaming live on Peacock. Matches include Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship; Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Womens Championship; Randy Orton vs. The Fiend; United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus; Intercontinental Champion Big E against Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight); Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and more.

