King in Black: Blade just had the perfect time
Eddie Brock is the hero of the King in Black finale, but Blade’s departure moment is one of the coolest in Marvel history.
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for King in Black # 5, by VC’s Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and Clayton Cowles, on sale now.
The last time we saw Blade in Marvel King in black crossover, he found himself face to face with Dracula himself. Blade was tasked by Tony Stark with recruiting Dracula and his vampire forces into the fight against Knull and his invasion of symbiotes, but apparently it was not going well. King in black # 5 reveals that Blade’s recruiting journey took a turn for the worse after the vampires started attacking him the second the Symbiotes began to vanish. Blade was completely overwhelmed and on the verge of defeat, but that didn’t stop the Day Walker from dropping Dracula’s army. Although Venom was resurrected by the light of the god and launched a cosmic beat on Knull, it was actually Blade who had the perfect starting moment in the last issue of King in Black.
Normally, Blade wouldn’t be caught talking to a vampire, let alone Dracula himself, working together. But the Knull Invasion presented a set of circumstances that forced the Avengers to take drastic action to try and fight the Symbiotes. Namor was also sent to recruit his deadly foes, the Oil Slick, in an attempt to ally with forces that have the unique ability to fight in the endless darkness created by the symbiotic blanket separating Earth from Light. from the sun. As soon as Knull’s hold on the inhabitants of Earth was loosened, the vampires invaded Blade, eager to finally drive a wooden stake into the heart of their mortal foe. Luckily, time is on Blade’s side – and he knows it.
Blade’s face is sunk into the dirt by a horde of vampires, but he stays cool as a cucumber – he even has a smile on his face. Blade’s earpiece explodes with chatter as the Avengers ask him if he needs help, and he smugly refuses. The vampire about to kill Blade asks him why he is so calm in the face of defeat? Just in time, a scorching sunrise answers the question.
Within seconds, the vampire hordes explode into the dust and Blade rises triumphantly towards an empty street and a sky full of sunshine. Blade seemed to be set to play a big role in the series, but after his brief appearance, the issues only focus on heroes like Dylan, Thor, Jean Gray, and the King in Black himself. But the few panels he was in prepared him for one of the most triumphant and fitting ways to end a miniseries that had literally been in the dark since the end of the first issue. It is not known what happened to Dracula, but it is likely that Blade’s hunt for the Vampire King will continue down the road.
While Blade’s time during the King in black was limited to a few panels in two issues, its story beats stood out as a fun and unique side story. Blade was thrown into an incredibly dark situation with his mortal enemies and kept his cool throughout the affair, and it resulted in one of the coolest moments in Marvel history.
