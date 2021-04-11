New virus cases in 600 for third day as part of expanded social distancing program





SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) – Daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea remained in the 600s for the third day in a row Sunday amid concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic as authorities struggle to contain infections sporadic in clusters throughout the country.

The country has reported an additional 614 cases of COVID-19, including 594 local infections, bringing the total number of cases to 109,559, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

South Korea reported 677 new cases on Saturday, a slight increase from 671 the day before. Last week, daily cases even reached 700, the highest in three months.

The country added three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,768.

Last week, South Korea decided to maintain the current level of social distancing rules until May 2, which was originally scheduled to expire on Sunday, while adding more channels to entertainment establishments.

The move comes as South Korea aimed to roll out anti-virus measures tailored to specific industries, as the rise in the level of social distancing nationwide could increase the economic burden on small stores.

The greater Seoul area, home to half of the country’s 51.7 million people, is subject to the Level 2 distancing program, the third highest in the five-phase system. The rest is below level 1.5, with the exception of some municipalities which have adopted level 2 measures.

Private gatherings of five or more people are prohibited nationwide.

Under the new guidelines that come into effect on Monday, the activities of entertainment establishments will be banned in the greater Seoul area and in the southeast port city of Busan.

Restaurants in the Capital Region are allowed to have sit-in customers until 10 p.m., but this can be adjusted to an hour earlier if daily cases increase further.

Since the country began its vaccination program on February 26, a total of 1,156,950 people have received COVID-19 vaccines, including 8,710 the day before.

AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to 916,780 people, while 300,680 received Pfizer vaccine.

The KDCA said 60,510 people received two doses.

A total of 11,617 cases of side effects after vaccinations were reported, up 18 from the previous day, but 98.4% were mild symptoms, including muscle pain and fever.

A total of 44 deaths after the vaccinations have been confirmed, according to the KDCA. Authorities, however, said the exact causes of the deaths remained unknown as they could not determine causation.

South Korea plans to vaccinate 12 million people by the end of June, with the goal of achieving collective immunity by November.

Among the newly confirmed locally transmitted cases, 211 were from Seoul, the Gyeonggi province which surrounds the capital with 182.

There were 20 additional cases imported, bringing the total to 7,824.

The number of critically and critically ill COVID-19 patients was 105, down three from the previous day.

The total number released from quarantine after a full recovery was 100,109, up 808 from the previous day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos