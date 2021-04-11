Teen mom Jenelle Evans slams trolls after claiming ‘everyone Hated’ star’s husband David Eason





Teen Mom Jenelle Evans applauded a troll who said bluntly that fans of the show "hated" her husband David Eason. The stern remark came as Jenelle, 29, uploaded a video montage of the couple's sweet moments on TikTok. The snaps showed the couple taking polaroid images together on a beach before David went scuba diving. Other stills show them playing with daughter Ensley, 4, when she was a baby and the family on a fishing trip. Jenelle, a frequent TikTok user during the coronavirus pandemic, added the gushing headline: "I love the life I live with you #MarriedLife #Family @easondavid." This encouraged one user to rage, "Okay, but every Teen Mom fan hated it !!!" Jenelle was quick to clap, "Oh and why are we going to care about the opinion of the sheep?" Another then posted: "He ruined your entire career as a girl," to which she replied, "I'm still booming and he only wanted the BEST FOR ME back when I was MOST MISERABLE. . " One onlooker said, "Girl, that's embarrassing, because she replied," Your account is embarrassing. " The controversial couple briefly separated in 2019, while Jenelle also filed a restraining order against David. Recently she suggested Teen mom wanted her back on the show in the middle of their brief breakup in the latest episode of their YouTube series Addicted to growth. Jenelle said that Teen mom 2 the producers were already shooting with his replacement Jade cline at the time, adding, "They were asking me what I was doing, if I was still talking to David, if I was still planning to stay in Tennessee and all those other questions. "And I would respond to them, but I wouldn't get any response or feedback afterwards, so I did my thing." Jenelle is also the mother of Jace, 11, and Kaiser, 6, from previous relationships. Meanwhile, David has a 13-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship. The licensed MTV stars married in 2017. Jenelle traveled to Nashville and filed a restraining order against David. The reality TV star wrote in the protection order request: Due to her recent threats, history of violence, erratic behavior and large stockpile of weapons, I'm afraid for my life and the well-being of my children. She admitted that she worried about what he would do once he received the no-contact order, as he was "To make knives". Jenelle also contacted authorities about her abuse of husbands several times during their four-year marriage. Then, in January 2020, she dropped the restraining order and was spotted on dates with David in Nashville. She later said in a video: "David never abused children. "He never abused me. We were all happy here as a family." Recently, Jenelle alleged in a clip that she only filed the restraining order to get space from David.







