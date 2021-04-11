5 characters who have changed for the better (and 5 for the worse)

Star wars‘main story ended in 2019, with The Rise of Skywalker bring things to a satisfactory end. During the saga, many characters have been introduced, some of them becoming Hollywood legends. Some, like Obi-Wan Kenobi, have remained pretty much the same throughout – but others have ended up changing dramatically from how they were first introduced.

So here are five characters that have been changed for the better, and five that weren’t. Hindsight can be a beautiful thing …

ten Best: Anakin Skywalker

Chronologically, the character of Anakin Skywalker was first introduced in 1999 The phantom menace. Now just nine years old, it’s clear he’s a talented Jedi in the making – especially after making his way to fame at the Boonta Eve Podrace. However, given that he’s so young, innocent, and likeable, it was quite difficult to watch him transform into Darth Vader, perhaps the greatest villain in the entire saga.

Yet the other two episodes of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy ultimately see Anakin change. He is arrogant at the start of Attack of the clones and glides to the dark side when he wipes out the Tusken Raiders shortly after the death of his mother, Shmi. And it’s a similar story in Revenge of the Sith, with Anakin’s mood that changes throughout this blockbuster. He transforms into Vader – a completely different person than he was many years ago.

9 Worse: Yoda

Yoda is a formidable warrior during the prequel trilogy. He has an epic lightsaber duel with Count Dooku, saving Anakin and Obi-Wan after they are nearly killed. And he shows how brave he is Revenge of the Sith, too, locking sabers with Emperor Palpatine before finally being forced to flee.

However, when he appears again in The Empire Strikes Back, he’s a far cry from the Jedi he used to be. Looking back, this is a pretty disappointing change in character. Yoda has clearly lost his mind after so many years of not saying anything about Dagobah and it is to the demeanor of the mighty Jedi Knight.

8 Best: Han Solo

Han Solo is a lovable thug throughout the saga. But when it is first presented at the events of New hope, he seems both arrogant and reckless. Han does not hide the fact that he does not wish to help the Rebel Alliance in the fight against the Galactic Empire but, luckily, changes his mind.

This leads Han to become an integral part of the Alliance. He helps destroy the first Death Star, protects Leia Organa on the planets of Hoth and Bespin and, in Return of the Jedi, played a key role in the Empire’s crushing defeat against Endor. Not having initially intended to stay, it’s quite a turnaround for Harrison Ford’s character.

7 Worse: Finn

Finn is awesome in the force awakens, a complex character with a lot of potential. After fleeing the First Order, many fans expected him to be an important character – especially given how there were suggestions that he might be force sensitive. He is during the first installment of the sequel trilogy but, after that, is shelved.

Even John Boyega has criticized Finn’s arc and story in the two films that followed, with the character taking a big step back while Rey and Kylo Ren share the spotlight. He doesn’t really have much dialogue and that’s a great shame given Boyega’s obvious talents as an actor.

6 Best: Rey

Daisy Ridley’s character was certainly not universally popular, with some fans criticizing her for being far too powerful far too soon. They also have a point, especially since she takes over Kylo Ren during the two the force awakens and The Last Jedi – despite being inexperienced in comparison.

however, The Rise of Skywalker actually adds layers of depth to Rey’s character. She’s no longer entirely angelic, moving precariously closer to killing Chewbacca and Kylo Ren. And she’s left weakened by the revelation that Palpatine is her grandfather, that bombshell almost rocking her to the dark side. Make no mistake, Rey comes out of Episode IX much better than how she started it.

5 Worse: Palpatine

Now is the time to talk about Palpatine. Granted, he’s a stellar villain throughout the franchise and an enjoyable part of The Rise of Skywalker. However, the decision to bring the Sith Lord back from the dead for one last fight actually puts him down.

Palpatine doesn’t appear to be a credible threat in Episode IX as he was always destined to die again. Compare that to the original trilogy, where there was a real fear factor about the character, and it is true that the Sith Lord is not the same as before. It was nice to see him one last time, but Disney would have been better off leaving him dead, rather than resurrecting him in an effort to boost their box office odds.

4 Best: Kylo Ren

In the force awakens, Kylo Ren appears as a petulant teenager. He freaks out when he learns that BB-8 has escaped on Jakku and appears weak after being defeated by Rey in their lightsaber duel at Starkiller base. Even in the early stages of The Last Jedi, Ben Solo does not come across as a legitimate dangerman.

However, everything changes when he kills Supreme Leader Snoke, in one of the greatest twists in Star Wars history. As the new Supreme Leader, and with one major murder under his belt, Kylo Ren looks a lot meaner than he ever was before. This complicates his character and makes his sudden transformation into Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker all the more surprising.

3 Worse: General Hux

When the force awakens released in 2015, comparisons were quickly drawn between the new character, General Hux, and Grand Moff Tarkin, who was a loathsome Imperial power for New hope. Having wiped out the Hosnian system, sending shockwaves across the galaxy in the process, Hux seemed like a true rival to Kylo Ren when it came to leading the First Order – which the character of Adam Driver seemed to feel.

But Hux loses his fear factor at the start of Episode VIII, being intimidated by Supreme Leader Snoke and even put in his shoes by Rose Tico. The revelation that he is a mole within the First Order also damages his character, further emboldening the belief of many fans that he has lost his aura. He was eventually killed off by the new character, General Allegiant Pryde, and Hux is certainly a good example of what could have been.

2 Best: Jar Jar Binks

A bit light-hearted, Jar Jar Binks changes for the better in the prequel trilogy. And that’s because at the end of Revenge of the Sith, he’s a very dark person when it comes to telling the story.

He was prominent during The phantom menace but, after Jar Jar was criticized by critics and fans, George Lucas decided to reduce his role. This means he’s only in Attack of the Clones for a few seconds and, as for Episode III, for a few insignificant seconds, that’s all good, though, as Jar Jar’s character has definitely left a lot to to desire.

1 Worse: Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker was truly the poster boy for Courage and Valor Everywhere After Return of the Jedi in 1983, where he stood up to Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine by refusing to join the Dark Side. He’s even willing to die for the cause but luckily because of Vader’s dramatic intervention it doesn’t come down to that.

However, Luke is a shadow of himself for The Last Jedi. The advice he gives Rey, telling him to flee the fight, is in stark contrast to the way he behaved while the Empire was operating at its peak. A lot of people had a problem with handling Luke’s character, and the back-to-back trilogy version of the iconic Jedi Night was really underwhelming by comparison.

