Memorable visit of Princess Diana to Plymouth in 1991 – in pictures

Princess Diana was arguably one of the most beloved members of the royal family.

When she married Charles, Prince of Wales, at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Sunday July 19, 1981, she became Princess of Wales, Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Chester, and especially for this region, Duchess of Cornwall.

Throughout her stay, she visited the South West on several occasions, leaving locals feeling moved by the experience of meeting the “friendly” princess.

His first visit to the region was to Devon, stopping off at Tavistock and Bovey Tracey.

She undertook walking tours in both towns in March 1983 and two months later returned for an outing to Duchy Home Farm in Stoke Climsland. She was also later a guest of honor at a luncheon at Restormel Farm.

Diana was known to boost the morale of service members and their families and visited the Lympstone Royal Marines Commando Training Center in 1985.

In the summer of 1988, she returned to the southwest to open the kidney unit at Truro Hospital on June 30. Later that same day, she embarked on another popular public walk in Cornwall’s fishing capital, Newlyn.

In May 1989, Diana called Torpoint School and officially opened the Saltash Handicapped and Disabled Organization Center.

Princess Diana visited the Devonport shipyard
(Image: archive)

Diana even stole the hearts of the Plymothians for her kind “down to earth” nature when she visited the Devonport shipyard on February 11, 1991 with Prince Charles.

Diana spent time at HMS Drake chatting with the wives, girlfriends and young children of those who had gone to serve in the Gulf War.

It was reported that Diana was moved to see so many partners in the forces dressed in medallions and pendants as their loved ones fought for the country in Iraq.

Stephanie Hopper, who was only 22 at the time, told the Herald that Diana thought it was “very romantic” that she wore half of a Mizpah pendant, with her husband Ian wearing the other. half.

Ian, then 23, was a leading seaman aboard the frigate Devonport HMS Brave.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles visit Devonport shipyard on February 11, 1991
(Image: archive image)

“The princess said she thought it was very romantic,” Stephanie said at the time.

“She said it must be difficult for us to be so far apart.”

Diana also sympathized with Andrea Hall, 20, of Brixham, whose husband Rodney, 25, was a leading naval engineer on Gulf minehunter HMS Atherstone.

“I told her weekends are the worst,” Andrea told a reporter from the Herald, who was with her parents Maureen and Harry Couchman.

Her mom and dad were apparently not supposed to be introduced to Diana, but she brought them into the conversation.

“She saw us sitting behind Andrea and she said, ‘What are you doing over there?’”, Said Andrea’s mother.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana at the Devonport shipyard, 1991
“She was so friendly, so down to earth, a real girl next door, not at all what you would expect.”

Three-year-old Kirsty Jones from Horrabridge was intrigued by Princess Diana’s fur muff and asked to try it on.

Kirsty’s mother, Jane, 25, and her son Daniel also met the princess. Her husband John was a Royal Marine from 42 Commando Plymouth and was then serving aboard RFA Sir Percival in the Gulf.

Many other families sang the praises of the princess in a special report published in the Herald on February 12.

“They were great,” said Karen Deacon, whose husband Ken was a master mariner on HMS Brave.

“I feel privileged to have been invited to meet them in person. They are doing all they can to support us and honestly I don’t think there is much more to do.”

Princess Diana greets a baby girl at the Devonport shipyard in 1991
Jenny Edmondson from Plymstock left the amused royal couple wearing one of the humorous t-shirts her husband Tam’s ship had printed before leaving.

He said: “DEPLOYMENT OF HMS Brocklesby 1991 sponsored by IRAQI OIL, putting lead back in gasoline”.

Jenny said she needed an extra boost as Tam had left for the Gulf of Rosyth just the day before aboard HMS Brocklesby.

Prince Charles reportedly asked Jenny if the press had put her to the test.

“With Tam leaving, I feel a bit moved, but meeting the Royal Family took the advantage for me and was a big boost when I needed it,” Jenny said.

“Prince Charles and Princess Di are doing a great job.

“Maybe other royals could do a little more, but I think Charles and Di are the ones with the right touch.”

The royal couple also met civilian shipyard workers during their visit and the FRG staff who provided the ships before they left for the Gulf.

Plymouth had six frigates carrying 1,500 sailors in service in the Gulf in 1991. As well as hundreds of merchant seamen, naval nurses and Royal Navy ships.



