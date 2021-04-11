KUWTK: Inside Kim Kardashians’ billionaire status





Kim from Keeping Up With the Kardashians has now joined the billionaire club. Find out how she took this important step. Has his SKIMS brand helped?

Kim Kardashian finishes it off keeping up with the Kardashians reigns like a billionaire, as Forbesgave him that coveted title. A year after her estranged ex-husband demanded that Forbes On the credit of being a billionaire, Kim joined Kanye West in the prestigious billionaire club. His billionaire status comes a month after Kanye’s net worth soared to $ 6.6 billion thanks to the success of his hugely popular brand Yeezy. During KUWTKKim’s 20-season run and her famous family members have expanded their business portfolio. It now includes a multitude of business activities. Kim launched her beauty brand KKW Beauty. Then, after taking inspiration from her rap / fashion mogul husband, she launched her SKIMS shapewear collection. Kim’s SKIMS line is reminiscent of the Yeezy brand. It features similar tones and patterns. The Yeezy look was something “Stronger” rapper Kanye made more iconic in every Yeezy collection. At the time of their divorce, Kanye’s stake in SKIMS emerged, as the couple struggled to divide their assets. Newly single, Kim is richer than ever and Kanye’s net worth has grown as well. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Kim made headlines on Tuesday after she was finally named a billionaire on her own. Forbes announced Kim's induction into the world's billionaire list for the first time in his career. Last year, she came closer with her net worth of $ 780 million. After signing a $ 200 million deal with Coty cosmetics, KKW Beauty's value rose to $ 1 billion. Kim started the business in 2017 after seeing the success of her little sister's cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. "This is the first time that I have abandoned the license agreements to become an owner, Kim revealed at the time. Kim's net worth has grown steadily over the years. Kim launched her shaping clothing company SKIMSin 2019 and began offering more loungewear SKIMS during the pandemic as many women were spending more time at home. The reality TV star has a $ 220 million stake in the company. Kim previously explained how involved Kanye is with his SKIMS brand.He actually had a huge contribution on messaging, photographers to use, model casts and messaging,"she explained. He has always been very involved with my brands and everything I work on personally. I love having this person with whom I can bounce ideas off.When it comes to her income from reality TV, Kim is said to have made $ 10 million a year from KUWTK since 2012. Kylie's billionaire status has been challenged by Forbes but Kylie could be named a bona fide billionaire in the future. Now Kim from keeping up with the Kardashians joins her estranged ex-husband in the billionaire celebrity club. Meanwhile, Kanye is said to have initiated a zero contact policy with Kim. It only allows him to contact him through his security. Despite the divorce, Kim is taking new career milestones, and her skyrocketing net worth is proof of that.









