National Symphony Orchestra violinist Nurit Bar-Josef changes gears for Mainly Mozart’s first drive-in concert

When Nurit Bar-Josef plays four Drive-in concerts mainly at the Mozart Orchestra Festival this week at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, he will mark several firsts for the accomplished violinist.

This will be the first time that the principal violin of the National Symphony Orchestra has visited San Diego, the first time that she will give a drive-in concert and the first time that she and members of her orchestra have teamed up for performances with members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra of New York, including The solo violin is David Chan, a native of Del Mar.

Bar-Josef will be one of the featured soloists for the Thursday performance of Vivaldis Concerto for Four Violins in B minor and the soloist for the Saturday performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending. She will be returning here in June for five concerts by the Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra. They will take place outdoors, in a non-drive-in format, in a yet-to-be-disclosed location in San Diego County.

Due to the (simultaneous) performance schedules of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Metropolitan Orchestra, noted Bar-Josef, we would never have the chance to give concerts together like this without the pandemic ending our seasons (of concerts).

This week will be the first time Bar-Josef has performed live, rather than online, for more than a handful of listeners since the coronavirus pandemic began over a year ago. And this will be the first time in 13 months that she will travel to and from rehearsals by car, rather than her usual human-powered mode of transport.

My husband and I live in Maryland, and before COVID, I cycled to my rehearsals at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, unless they were in the evening, said Bar-Josef, who didn’t was only 26 when she was named the National Symphony. Solo violin of the orchestras in 2001.

It’s between 15 and 20 miles round trip, depending on how far I have to go if I have the time and the weather is great, or if I just need to let off some more steam. she continued. I do this trip three to four days a week. Then on weekends or days off I usually do the 27-30 mile loop that cyclists tend to do in this area. I guess it’s about 100 miles a week during a normal work week with good weather and no evening reps. Sometimes when I’m riding, the music rehearsing this week goes through my head, or I think of my (violin) fingerings.

A devoted musician year after year, Bar-Josef is certainly not a cyclist in good weather.

I try to ride in all seasons, she says. I will still be riding in the winter if it’s in the 20s, unless it’s super windy and it’s a lot colder. I won’t ride if it’s wet, freezing or after dark.

Bar-Josef brings one of his violins, but not his bike, a four-figure Pinarello Prince to San Diego. Could Mozart provide a bicycle for his visit here?

In 33 years, I’ve never been asked this question before, but I will definitely be looking into it! said Nancy Laturno, who co-founded Mainly Mozart in 1988 and launched her groundbreaking drive-in concert series last summer.

Musicians tell us if they like to play golf or tennis, but I don’t remember being asked to answer a request for a bike. We want our visiting musicians to have fun and feel that they can make their home far away from home.

Bar-Josef had considered taking a bike ride in San Diego. But we have a pretty busy schedule, she said, and I come to work there.

(Photo by Erich Heckscher)

I am so excited!

For Bar-Josef, the opportunity to perform anywhere on stage with some of her fellow musicians for an audience in cars or otherwise is the one she has been craving for a year.

I haven’t performed at the Kennedy Center for an audience since early March, she said, speaking of the Bethesda house she shares with her husband, bassoonist Erich Heckscher.

I hadn’t even come back in the Kennedy Center until a few weeks ago. And it was only with a reduced number of masked and socially distant members of the National Symphony Orchestra to shoot video performances that are starting to air.

Other than playing for some non-COVID patients at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, I haven’t played anywhere in the past year or so. We all know what music can do for the soul. I am so excited to come to San Diego!

Originally from the Boston area, Bar-Josef started playing the violin in first grade. She was greatly inspired by the records her parents played for her with instrument legends such as Jascha Heifetz, David Oistrakh, Itzhak Perlman, Fritz Kreisler and Pinchas Zukerman.

So inspired, in fact, that she knew at the age of 9 that she wanted to devote her life to the violin. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard, she became assistant principal violinist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops in 1998. Three years later, the National Symphony Orchestra chose her as principal violin, a role which called on Bar-Josef. the musical liaison between the conductor and the members of the orchestra.

The most important responsibility I feel from the solo violin is to set the tone, not just for the first violin section, but for all the strings, she said, and to do so with a sense of confidence that helps. to wear section. That’s not to say that the section doesn’t have its own, but a solo violin usually shows what the conductor wants the music to be.

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times delivered to your inbox The best stories of Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free. Enter e-mail address

Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from The Del Mar Times.

The Bar-Josefs Del Mar drive-in concerts will be preceded by performances on Mondays and Tuesdays at the UC Irvines Barclay Theater. The 750-seat hall will have a capacity of 50 socially distant spectators. Both performances of Irvine are private matters for members of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

We couldn’t have brought this group of stars to our audience without the help of Mainly Mozart, said Philharmonic Society President and Artistic Director Tommy Phillips. Their innovative commitment to bringing music to our Southern California audience is an inspiration to all of us as we navigate these unique moments together.

The unique moments since the coronavirus shutdown in March 2020 with live events across the country and around the world have led to a continuing series of pivotal points by Mainly Mozart. The intrepid and innovative nonprofit last summer became the first major classical music organization in the country to host drive-in concerts, which it presented in Del Mar until October. The success of these performances led other concert organizers to follow suit and inspire The San Diego Opera is launching its 2020 drive-thru production of La bohme.

In February, Mainly Mozart returned for four more drive-in concerts at Del Mar, each of which drew a sold-out audience. Advance ticket sales for this week’s four concerts are 25% ahead of those of the February concerts, which each drew a crowd of 350 cars full of listeners, according to Laturno.

Things change so fast, she says.

Since we started doing drive-thru concerts last July, we’ve been making assumptions and skipping based on what we believe to be true and what we believe people will accept. Our drive-in gigs have become so popular that even after the pandemic has subsided and we’ve started doing our indoor performances again, we still do drive-in gigs because our audiences enjoy them so much.

Laturno is now overseeing preparations for the five Mainly Mozart Star Orchestra concerts which will take place in June. They will take place outdoors, in a non-drive-in format, at a location in San Diego County that is still being finalized. The seats will be socially distanced in the pods. State and county health guidelines will be closely followed

We will adjust the distances accordingly between individual spectators and between musicians on stage, said Laturno.

And we’re going to build a new, dramatically oversized stage to accommodate as many socially distanced musicians as possible. It may not sound like a big deal, but it is. This is a very, very big problem and we want things to be perfectly right.

Mainly Festival of Mozarts Orchestras

All April shows are at 7 p.m. and feature members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Chan. The concerts last 75 minutes each, without an intermission.

Thursday April 15: String Favorites, with an opening performance by members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra Suzuki and Beginner Strings, joined by members of the Metropolitan and National Symphony orchestras

Friday April 16: Dazzling winds

Saturday April 17: Concerto evening

Sunday April 18: All-Mozart

June 11-19: Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra, conducted by Michael Francis, with performances of works by Mozart, Beethoven and Haydn

Or: Del Mar Fairgrounds West Parking Lot, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, for all April concerts. June location to be announced.

April tickets: $ 49 per vehicle for section B parking; $ 100 per vehicle for section A parking. Tickets for the four concert series cost $ 175 for section B parking and $ 350 for section A parking. VIP tickets, available only to members from the Mainly Mozarts Club Amadeus, range from $ 500 to $ 1,500 and include three to 12 tickets per membership.

June tickets: Single tickets $ 100 for individual VIP seats and $ 500 for a table for four; $ 120 for a group of up to four people in the A section seats; $ 60 for a group of up to four people in section B. Tickets for the five-concert series cost $ 400 for an individual VIP seat and $ 2,175 for a table for four; $ 500 for a group of up to four people for section A seats and $ 250 for a group of up to four people for section B seats. Mozarts Club Amadeus packages range from $ 500 to $ 1,500 and include three to 12 VIP tickets per membership.

Online: mainlymozart.org

George Varga is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune