Bowen Yang plays the iceberg that sank the Titanic in deliciously silly ‘SNL’ sketch





Bowen Yang is congratulated on another “Weekend Update” performance this time not for appearing as himself but for portraying the iceberg that sank the Titanic. On last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Yang did an appearance at the “Weekend Update” office alongside segment co-anchor Colin Jost to give the iceberg’s side of the story ahead of the 109th anniversary of the Titanic sinking on April 15. Bowen Yang as “The Iceberg that Sank the Titanic” and anchors Colin Jost during the “Weekend Update” on April 10, 2021. Will Heath / NBC Yang, a rocking pale blue face makeup, a dazzled white suit and an iceberg hat, started the track by explaining that this time of year was “always really weird” for him before he joked. tip of the iceberg about his feelings. The iceberg then has no choice but to go on the defensive when Jost asks what he would like to say to the families of the 1,500 people who died on the Titanic. Bowen Yang, like the iceberg, performs a song from his new album. Will Heath / NBC I think my publicist was very clear, I’m not here to talk about the sinking, Yang explained, adding that he only appeared on the show to promote his new album, a mixture of hyper-pop, EDM, nu-disco, fantasia. “ Yang continues to complain about the way the Titanic hit him and not the other way around. When Jost points out that it looks like the iceberg is trying to play the victim, he immediately retorts, everyone’s talking about me, nobody’s talking about water! What did the autopsy say? Did they freeze him? Yang continued. No, they drowned! It’s not me, it’s water! Nobodys canceling the ocean. Yang then blamed the company that operated the boat: it’s like, hey, White Star Line, you built a bad boat. It did not work. It’s on you, honey. The “SNL” star became a trending topic on Twitter Sunday for his portrayal of the emotional Ice Mass, and many viewers have pointed out how much he has contributed to the show lately. Wonder if Bowen Yangs has back pain wearing SNL, a fan tweeted. #BowenYang like the titanic iceberg is one of the brightest sketches on #snl in a minute !!!! comedian Loni Love added on Twitter. Bowen Yang like the iceberg that hit the Titanic = best SNL weekend update sketch in a very long time! another fan wrote. Bowen Yang like the iceberg that hit the Titanic = best SNL weekend update sketch in a very long time! @nbcsnl Kathleen (@MsKathleenP) April 11, 2021 “The best SNL sketch in a long time,” tweeted author Laurence Tribe. “If you need to laugh and who doesn’t? You have to catch this gig. It’s Yin as well as Yang.” “SNL” writer Anna Drezen, who worked on the iceberg sketch, also praised Yang, Tweeter, “Real stupid joy to write this incredibly stupid but with Bowen Yang who is the Celine Dion of comedy. He delivers !!!” This is the second time that one of Yang’s “Weekend Update” appearances has launched him to viral fame. Two weeks ago, he discussed the continuing surge in anti-Asian violence sparked by the pandemic and was praised for the way he balanced humor and anger.







