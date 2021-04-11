Every variant of Loki that could appear in the MCU’s new show

Loki’s second trailer hinted that there might be more than one variation of Loki. Here are the comic book versions of the God of Evil that might appear.

The fans were full of questions after the secondLokiSuggested TrailerMultiple Loki “variants”could appear in the MCU, but the Marvel Comics could contain answers, revealing six alternate versions of the Trickster. Marvel’sDisney + ShowLokifollows the adventures of the titular god of evil as he travels through the multiverse. Having been captured by the Time Variance Authority, Loki is recruited to help fix reality, which he has fractured.

Presumably, Loki broke reality when he escaped with the Tesseract inAvengers: Endgame, creating a timeline that branched off from the original. With this act he became a “variant” from the original MCU Loki, who was killed by Thanos. As Loki explores alternate timelines during the show, it is possible that he will encounter other versions of himself. The trailer hints at this when a Time-Keeper asks Mobius M. Mobius if he believes in“this variant of Loki,” suggesting that there might be more than one.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Who Is Ravonna Renslayer? Loki’s New Villain & Kang Bond Explained

This isn’t the first time that alternate versions of Loki have appeared in Marvel. Since Loki first appeared in a comic book in 1962, he has taken on many different forms. Here are six variations of Lokiwho could appear on the show.

Lady Loki

A female version of Loki nicknamed “Lady Loki” first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2004, when the cheater stole a body intended for Lady Sif during the events ofAvengers: dismantled.Lady Loki continued to do traditional Loki misdeeds, attempting to manipulate Thor and the Avengers. She eventually reverted to the original male form of Loki, only to be killed in 2009.Seat. Loki later blurred the lines between the sexes again when he transformed into a woman in 2014. Loki: Agent of Asgard.The trickster god was always delicate, just in a different form. Some fans have speculated that Sophia Di Martino will play Lady Loki on the show after she was spotted on set wearing what appeared to be a version of the god’s green and gold costume. One thing is for sure, Lady Loki would be an addition to the spirit and genre to the MCU.

President Loki

LokiTrailers confirm that the show will feature a version of Loki running for president, based on a popular Marvel Comics miniseries “Vote Loki”. But is it Loki the one who escaped from the Avengers or some other variant? The second trailer appears to show President Loki being threatened by Sakaarian scrappers, perhaps suggesting that he belongs to another timeline in which Loki travels to Sakaar, as he did inThor: Ragnarok.President Loki was a popular addition to the Marvel comics, allowing writers to elicit biting political commentary on Donald Trump’s presidential run in 2016. President Lokiin, the MCU, is likely to be charismatic, ambitious, and hypocritical as he is. was in the comics, with the added bonus of the charm of Tom Hiddleston.

Kid loki

Loki wouldn’t really be a trickster god if he couldn’t cheat death and that’s exactly what he did in the 2010s.Seat,when he manipulates Hela into removing her name from her book. After Loki’s apparent death, he was born as Kid Loki, an innocent child who has no memory of his former life. Kid Loki does not have the trust of his fellow Asgardians but strives to do good. Although he is always mischievous, he uses cunning for the benefit of others. Eventually, Kid Loki is tragically taken over by the ghost of his former self, Ikol, and returns to the dark side.

Related: New Loki Trailer Confirms The MCU’s Return To Asgard

King Loki

King Loki is a version of the trickster god whose evil plans all come to fruition. First introduced in 2014Loki: Agent of Asgard, the ruthless ruler is an extreme version of Loki, driven to the brink of insanity by his own rage and bitterness. In King Loki’s storyline, he wiped out Earth and is responsible for the extinction of humanity. He then travels to the past in an attempt to kill Odin and defeat Thor, where he meets his young self.Loki: Agent of Asgardis a critically acclaimed storyline that involves some serious time travel shenanigans, including a scene where Loki becomes a prisoner of himself. story like King Loki or theoungLoki’sfriendVerity Willis to appear in new MCU show.

Loki, god of heroism and truth

One of the more surreal versions of Loki appeared inLoki: Agent of Asgardwhen the basic morality of the God of Malice was reversed, transforming him into Loki, the God of the heroism of truth. Throughout AXIS history, a spell cast by Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom caused chaos among the Avengers when the magic was reversed and the heroes turned bad and the villains turned good. Meanwhile, Loki was even able to pick up Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, by becoming worthy.

Loki, however, was just as complex a good guy as he was a bad guy. The trickster god traditionally works in the gray areas of morality, walking between good and evil. For example, Loki sometimes uses cunning for the benefit of others and the truth for the benefit of himself. Since Loki was working on redemption before the spell, his actions, while reversed, were not all heroic and truthful. He was still able to lie and betray others, placing him in the category of “chaotic good”. In a world suddenly transformed into complete chaos, only Loki was essentially the same as he was the embodiment of chaos to begin with.

Human loki

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the firstThorThe film saw the God of Thunder stripped of his powers and exiled to Earth by Odin, who wanted to teach him a lesson in humility. Perhaps not surprisingly, then, that Odin later does the same to Loki at some point in the comics, stripping him of his divinity and leaving him with a fraction of his Asgardian strength. As a wizard, Loki is less dependent on his god-granted abilities than Thor. Unlike Thor, Loki does not have a divine weapon like Mjolnir to channel his abilities, and he has significant powers beyond Odin’s control. Still, is it possible that the MCUsLokicould introduce a version of the character doomed to live a human life on Earth? It would be a bit of cosmic justice for Loki, who despises the humans of Midgard and constantly tries to gain power by displacing others from the throne of Asgard.

More: Phase 4 Finally Fixes Loki’s Insulting MCU Power Issue

All Season 2 updates of all creatures big and small: release date and story





About the Author