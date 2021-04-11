How Hollywood Burbank Airport Will Benefit Avelo Airlines

If you’ve never heard of Hollywood Burbank Airport, you can be forgiven. The airport, which Los Angeles’ largest international airport often overshadows, experienced steady growth in passenger numbers before the crisis. Still, it hasn’t received the same air connections and services as other Los Angeles-area airports and mostly has a dearth of ultra-low-cost (ULCC) competition. With Avelo Airlines configured to use the airport as a base, the sky is the limit for Hollywood Burbank Airport.

About Hollywood Burbank Airport

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is located in a northern Los Angeles suburb called Burbank. The airport has a history stretching back 91 years and served nearly six million passengers in 2020, including arriving and departing passengers.

This made the airport busier than the Ontario International Airport (ONT) in 2019 by a few hundred thousand passengers. Nonetheless, Burbank has seen less air service and new routes than some other Los Angeles area airports.

As the crow flies, Burbank is only about 18 miles northeast of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). By car, if the traffic is good, the travel time between the two airports can be as little as 35 to 40 minutes. However, with traffic this time can increase to well over an hour.

Thus, BUR is an excellent airport for travelers living in the northern suburbs of Los Angeles. Other suburbs, such as Pasadena, are also easily accessible from Burbank. For passengers from further afield, like Santa Clarita or Palmdale and Lancaster, getting to BUR is much easier than getting to LAX.

Burbank is also close to major tourist attractions such as the Hollywood Sign, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Griffith Park and Universal Studios in Hollywood, hence its name.

The number of passengers increases

Burbank has seen steady growth in annual passenger numbers:

Inbound passengers Outgoing passengers Total number of passengers 2020 998 636 996,712 1 995 348 2019 2 996 242 2 987 495 5,983,737 2018 2,637,838 2,626,134 5,263,972 2017 2,374,205 2,365,361 4,739,466 2016 2,073,090 2,069,853 4,142,943

Putting aside 2020, which has been an abnormal year due to the public health crisis, the airport has seen a sharp double-digit increase in passenger numbers each year in recent years.

These trends are expected to continue even after the crisis, as Americans show a willingness to travel again and passengers choose to travel from airports closer to home for convenience. Burbank has the potential to only gain prominence in the Los Angeles area.

Burbank Air Service

Of major US airlines, Burbank benefits from the following services:

Alaska Airlines to Portland and Seattle

American Airlines to Dallas and Phoenix

Delta Air Lines in Salt Lake City

JetBlue in Boston and New York

Southwest Airlines to Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Oakland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and San Jose

Spirit Airlines in Las Vegas

United Airlines to Denver and San Francisco

Note that many of these services are offered on regional jets that can accommodate 76 passengers or less. Not all roads are currently functioning due to the current crisis, and some are expected to start later this year.

There’s another player in Burbank, and that’s JSX. Flying Embraer ERJ135 and ERJ145 planes, the JSX serves Oakland and Concord in California, Reno and Las Vegas in Nevada and Phoenix in Arizona. The carrier also offers seasonal flights to Salt Lake City.

With these air services, the data of the Bureau of Transport Statistics shows that Southwest Airlines had almost 70% market share in 2019 and 68% share in 2020. Essentially, Southwest dominates.

While Burbank is a major airport for the Southwest, it has many other options for expanding in the Los Angeles area, and it is targeting some of those other airports.

Avelo is targeting new destinations which other than a few do not have nonstop service to or from Burbank. Some destinations, like Bozeman, MT, primarily target Burbank area passengers looking for an outdoor getaway. Others, like Phoenix, can accommodate passengers from Burbank and those coming to visit the Los Angeles area.

These new routes are good for the airport. Many of these routes are already served by other airports serving the region, but the addition of a new low-cost service on Avelo from BUR will allow the airport to tap into a growing customer base and offer them more new destinations.

While Avelo starts off with a few Boeing 737s on a mostly non-daily service schedule, the carrier is just getting started. As its passenger base grows and people return to travel, Burbank is a great base where the airline can continue to grow.

For Burbank, getting these new services will help the airport retain travelers. Those who can travel to LAX or ONT for the convenience of a non-stop option to any of these destinations may choose to stay with Burbank thanks to Avelo’s low fares and largely leisure-oriented schedule. Avelo could also have the added benefit of bringing new passengers to the airport who are attracted by the airline’s low fares.

Are you happy to see Avelo coming to Burbank? Will you fly from Burbank to Avelo? Let us know in the comments!