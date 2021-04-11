Nomadland wins big in various BAFTAs





LONDON Nomadland, a film by Chlo Zhaos about a woman forced to join the growing number of Americans living in vans while looking for work, was the big winner at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday. It was named Best Picture at the UK equivalent of the Oscars, better known as the BAFTA, beating Aaron Sorkins The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the much-hyped Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. Zhao was also named Best Director, while Nomadland star Frances McDormand took home the Best Actress award. The film, which was highly regarded by British critics for its delicate and incisive portrait of a life lived on the road, also won the award for best cinematography.

Zhao spoke about her time studying in an English seaside town when she accepted the award for best director. Wow, I think I just made my professor at Brighton College really proud, she said, laughs from the virtual audience.

But she dedicated her awards to nomadic Americans, middle-aged and older, who participated in the film. Thank you for showing us that getting older is a beautiful part of life, Zhao said. The way we treat our seniors says a lot about who we are as a society, she added, and we need to do better. This year, the BAFTAs were given out at the Royal Albert Hall in London, albeit without the usual glamorous audience. Instead, the nominees were present via a video link, some sitting in their living room. This year’s nominees had been notable for their diversity, unlike last year’s awards where no person of color was nominated in major acting categories, and no woman was nominated for best director, which prompted a outcry on social networks. In response, the BAFTA made a host of rule changes, including requiring its members to undergo unconscious bias training before voting and involving juries in several categories.

The various nominations did not always translate into victories for actors of color. Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father, where he plays a man struggling with dementia, beating Riz Ahmed for his portrayal of a hearing-losing musician in Sound of Metal, and Chadwick Boseman for his lead role. in My Raineys Black Bottom. But Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton, the president of the Illinois Black Panther Party, in Judas and the Black Messiah, repeating his Golden Globes success. Veteran Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari.

Brits are known to be very snobbish, Youn said in his acceptance speech, saying the prize meant more because of it. Nomadland’s success is likely to increase the hype around the film ahead of this year’s Oscars, scheduled for April 25, where it is nominated for six awards. BAFTAs are normally considered an indicator of the Oscars because there is some overlap between the 7,000 members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which hosts the BAFTAs, and members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. .

Although four of the films in the running for Best Oscar Judas and the Dark Messiah, Mank, Minari and Sound of Metal were not nominated for the BAFTA’s Best Picture category.

