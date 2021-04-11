CDC gives cruise lines next steps to resume navigation | Culture & Leisure

ORLANDO, Florida The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new technical guidelines for cruise lines to continue moving towards a return to sailing.

All major cruise lines departing from U.S. ports are subject to the CDC framework for the conditional navigation order that was issued last October in place of a no-sail order that was promulgated in March 2020. The framework outlines the requirements that cruise lines should follow, including setting up onboard and ashore test infrastructure and running simulated crossings before a line can sail with customers again. paying.

However, the cruise industry is asking for more guidance on how to take these steps. The new directions promise to bring cruise lines closer to a return to business.

CDC is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising when it is safe to do so, a statement read regarding the new technical guidelines.

The next steps, what the CDC now calls Step 2A of a four-step plan, is that cruise lines should have the following:

Increase from weekly to daily frequency of reporting frequency of COVID-19 cases and illnesses.

Implement routine testing of all crews based on the color status of each vessel.

Updated the color coding system used to classify the condition of ships in relation to COVID-19.

Decreased the time it takes for a red vessel to turn green from 28 to 14 days depending on the availability of onboard testing, routine screening protocols and daily reports.

Create planning material for agreements that port authorities and local health authorities must approve to ensure that cruise lines have the infrastructure to handle a COVID-19 outbreak on their ships to include capacity health care facilities and housing to isolate those infected and quarantine those exposed.

Establish a plan and schedule for the vaccination of crew and port personnel.

The new guidelines are the first mention of vaccinations, and they do not require that crew or those working in ports be vaccinated.

In its statement, however, the CDC suggests that the more potential port staff and passengers are vaccinated, the faster this process will take place.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical to the safe resumption of passenger operations, the CDC said. As more people are fully immunized, the phased approach allows CDC to incorporate these advances into planning for the resumption of cruise ship travel when it is safe to do so. The CDC recommends that all port staff and eligible travelers (passengers and crew) get vaccinated against COVID-19 when it is available.

Cruise lines were at the center of several deadly epidemics in the first months of 2020, including several ships that did not allow passengers to disembark. One of the worst was on Princess Cruises Diamond Princess, which left 14 people dead. These issues led both the cruise industry to shut down voluntarily last March and the CDC’s Sail Ban Order.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last month held a discussion in Port Canaveral with cruise leaders from Royal Caribbean, Disney, Norwegian, Carnival, MSC Cruises as well as other politicians calling on the CDC to take the next steps. stages of reopening the industry to business. He pointed out that several lines have already started a safe recovery of shipping in other markets around the world. This discussion came in addition to a letter co-signed by Floridas, two US senators and others elected to the CDC, pleading for more advice.

Earlier in March, Cruise Lines International Association asked the CDC to remove the conditional sail order entirely by July, but the CDC responded that it intends to maintain order, which does not expire until on November 1, 2021, but would see some changes.

The new guide keeps its 74 points in place, but means cruise lines now have at least the next steps towards the end goal of a full return.

Navigating in a safe and responsible manner during a global pandemic is difficult, the statement read. While cruising still poses some risk of transmission of COVID-19, following the phases of (the conditional navigation order) will ensure that cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a manner that protects members of the vessel. crew, passengers and port personnel, especially with the emergence of COVID-19 variants of concern.