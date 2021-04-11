Which Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor has the longest screen time?

Over the past decade, Oscar voters have shown a clear preference for longer male performances rather than traditionally shorter performances. They picked the actor with the longest or second-highest screen time from his lineup 50% of the time since 2011, and the record for the longest winning performance for best supporting actor has been broken twice. during this period. Christoph waltz (“Django Unchained”, 2013) did this first by appearing onscreen for one hour, six minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”, 2019) with 21 seconds more.

While the actors vying for this year’s award collectively have less screen time than the 2020 nominees, the majority of them are still registering relatively high amounts. In terms of percentage, three of them even surpass the most recent winner, Brad pitt, whose performance occupies 34.21% of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and is less than 4% shorter than that of her Best Actor nominated costar, Leonardo DiCaprio. The stage seems to be set for another artist, arguably the main one, to win the support prize this year.

The nominees for Best Supporting Actor in 2021 have an average screen time of 39 minutes and 47 seconds, or 32.50% of their respective films. In terms of real time, their average is the eighth highest in the history of the category. Their percentage average is the 13th highest and only 0.68% lower than last year. The last 10 winners of this award had an average screen time of 40 minutes and 48 seconds (or 31.76%).

The 2021 pack leader in terms of screen time is Leslie Odom Jr., which appears in 54 minutes and 20 seconds (or 47.52%) of “One Night in Miami”. Only 39 longer shows were nominated for the award and only 10 won it. Barely 76 seconds separate Odom and his teammate, Kingsley Ben-Adir, who campaigned for Best Actor. This closeness, along with the narrative importance of the opposing views of their two characters, sparked a discussion about whether or not one of them was placed in the wrong category.

This debate about the placement of categories has been eclipsed by the one involving the actors of “Judas and the Black Messiah”. We were amazed when Lakeith stanfield, who campaigned as a leader, joined his teammate, Daniel Kaluuya, in the support range. They are the 20th pair of actors from the same film to go head-to-head here. In the rare event that a winner has come out of such a situation, the one with the most screen time has almost always had the edge. Stanfield has the advantage in this regard with 49 minutes and 51 seconds (39.75%) compared to Kaluuya’s 46 minutes and nine seconds (36.80%).

Comes next Sacha Baron Cohen, which has 30 minutes and 14 seconds of screen time in “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, which is 23.23% of the film. He has more screen time than all but two of his castmates: former Oscar champions Eddie redmayne (Best Actor, “The Theory of Everything”, 2015) and Mark Rylance (Best Supporting Actor, “Bridge of Spies”, 2016). At the start of this awards season, the entire cast of the film made a decision to come forward as a supporting set of players, and Baron Cohen was named as the frontrunner from the start.

The supporting male candidate with the least amount of screen time this year is Paul Raci, which appears in 18 minutes and 21 seconds (or 15.19%) of “Sound of Metal”. Only three actors with lower totals have been recognized in the past 10 years: Alan arkin (“Argo”), Sam Elliott (“A star is born”), and Sam rockwell (“Vice”). Raci would be the 13th actor to triumph in this category to appear onscreen for less than 20 minutes and the first since Arkin won for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2007.

