The Hollywood Fringe Fellowship Program 2021 – NoHo Arts District





The Hollywood Fringe Festival (HFF) has expanded the Fringe scholarship program. the Marginal scholarships The program was created in 2006 to expand and diversify the pool of artists producing work at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The inaugural program offered free registrations to five Hollywood Fringe productions. It has expanded to include free registration and an allowance of $ 550 for production costs. The Fringe Scholarships will be awarded to new Hollywood Fringe producers who contribute to the ethnic, cultural, racial, intellectual or physical or LGBTQ + diversity of the Fringe community. This year, Hollywood Fringe will award 15 awards. The 2020 winners will also carry over their awards to this year, making room for a very comprehensive and supportive cohort of scholarships. There are a few additional requirements to meet the challenges of COVID-19:

1. Applicants (and their production team / actors) must reside in Los Angeles County.

2. Produce at least one live event filmed at a Hollywood Fringe location The committee will review the applications and make selections taking into account the following criteria: Does the candidate follow the scholarship guidelines?

How will the scholarship benefit this producer / production?

Does this producer / production bring a unique artistic experience and / or under-represented thematic or visual content to the Hollywood Fringe Festival? The 2021 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Program Information Board On Wednesday April 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a Fringe scholarship information board where past winners, committee members and Fringe staff will review the scholarship application process, what winners are required to do, and answer any questions they have. If you are unable to attend, a recording of this session will be available on Facebook through the application process. Or, if you want to know more before that, check out the 2019 Info Panel video below. 2019 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Information Board Deadline: April 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST Questions: [email protected] According to Hollywood Fringe: Our scholarship recipients have won awards such as: Best Solo Performance 2019: M. Yunioshi, Short & Sweet Award 2017: Chatter, O-Face Award for Orgasmic Achievement (Most Orgasmic Achievement): Yozmit Walker – Do You: Migration of monarchs. They went on to long runs at various Fringe locations, an Off-Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse, Second City, and the steps of the California State Capitol Building. The program helped my artistic vision to flourish. I grew up as an artist and a leader. – Jennifer Linares, of El Hood de MacPuerco, winner of the 2019 scholarship This grant allowed us to produce the show for an audience in Los Angeles, where we were spotted for the Fringe Encore series at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City. Without this scholarship, we wouldn’t be going off Broadway!»- Callie Prendiville, from Blamed: An Established Fiction, winner of the 2017 grant

