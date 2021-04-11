Amy Adams replaced another fired actor





Amy Adams appeared in several episodes of Office just as his career was taking off, but the role was actually meant to be played by another actor. Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on the hit series, said Adams was hired after the other woman was fired. Steve Carell and Amy Adams | Jim Spellman / WireImage ‘The Office’: Amy Adams played Katy Moore Adams played Katy Moore, who made her first appearance in the Season 1 episode Hot Girl, as a woman who came to the office to sell handbags. Michael and Dwight both try to convince Katy, but fail, and she is brought home with Jim. Katy and Jim start dating. Katy also appears in The Fire and Booze Cruise season 2 episodes. Jim brings Katy on a date to the Offices Liquor Cruise event, but he breaks up with her at the end of the night. Jim reveals to Michael that he has feelings for Pam, even though she is engaged. Michael tells him not to give up on Pam, explaining, Engaged is not married. RELATED: The Office: John Krasinski Said He Was Almost Dead During This Hilarious Moment Amy Adams could have gone back to the ‘office’ Adams could have made another appearance on Office, in the movie Michaels Midnight threat level, but she was not available. When discussing questions and answers on OfficeTally, writer BJ Novak was asked: Were there other characters you wanted to bring back but couldn’t because of the acting schedules? Novak revealed, we really wanted Amy Adams (Katy). I had scripted a scene in which she’s a Floozy in bed with Michael Scarn before Dwight woke him up with a mission from the president, ”Novak explained. He continued, In the scene, Michael is not satisfied with their empty antics because no one is as good in bed as his wife was, and Michael explains to him what love feels like. Then, in a talking head, Katy explained with a bit of embarrassment how she had some interest in acting at the time, and we’re catching up on her current situation, ”Novak added. “But she wasn’t available to film the week we were shooting. Amy Adams replaced another actor in ‘The Office’ During a 2015 SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview, Steve Carell shared some details about his time on Office and revealed that Adams was not originally cast as Katy. Amy Adams, she actually replaced someone, she wasn’t… they picked another woman and that rarely happened, ”Carell explained. But after a day they had to let this other actress go and they brought Amy Adams on Tuesday. “And talk about… and I’ve never met her before and I thought she was going somewhere,” Carell recalls. Because this camera awareness, this ability to look at the camera, was a really specific ability that was especially difficult for people who hadn’t done the show, ”he explained. “But she knew right away that she had the conscience, but she played it with so much subtlety. She was fantastic.







