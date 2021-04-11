Boba Fett’s book rumored to include returning Mandalorian characters





New rumors suggest that a handful of notable Mandalorian characters could appear in Disney’s upcoming Star Wars series + The Boba Fett Book.

Disney + second live-actionStar wars series,Boba Fett’s book, rumored to include several characters fromThe Mandalorian. The next few years will see the beginnings of severalStar wars streaming shows. The post-credits scene for the Mandalorianthe season 2 finale teased the arrival of the next live-action series on the ledger,Boba Fett’s book. He will see the return of Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, the sniper now working alongside him. Little is known about the history ofBoba Fett’s book, although Fett and Fennec were last seen taking over Jabba the Hutt’s former location on Tatooine. This moment has interesting implications for their next destination, but Lucasfilm has so far kept a low profile. Production onBoba Fett’s bookstarted before the show was even properly advertised, and it’s slated to premiere on Disney + in December of this year. As fans wait for more information on the series, new rumors have surfaced online. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Boba Fett’s Book May Pay For Canceled Clone Wars Storyline According to popular scoopers Cinelinx and Kessel Run transmission, several characters fromThe Mandalorian could appear onBoba Fett’s book. Cinelinx has first announced that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will be making an appearance on the series. Additionally, it was mentioned that other characters could be exploited forBoba fett appearances, but since they were corroborated by only one source, they were reluctant to mention them. However, Kessel Run Transmission later named these additional names: Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr), and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). Screen Rant has asked for a comment. These reports are far from verified, but it would make sense to include familiar faces fromThe Mandalorian atBoba Fett’s book. After all, this latest series sprang from Fett’s appearance onThe Mandalorian, and it goes without saying that he and Fennec will always occupy the same spaces as the characters in the first show. Of the named characters, Cobb Vanth is perhaps the most likely, simply because he’s already on Tatooine. Until these rumors are confirmed by someone at Lucasfilm, it’s best to proceed with some caution.Boba Fett’s book is still months away, and news as important as Din Djarin appearing on it will probably try to be kept as a surprise. Nonetheless, there is a chance that some familiar faces fromThe Mandalorian will appear before Season 3 currently in progress. The world ofStar wars is vast and full of story opportunities to bring together its many TV shows. Only time will tell. More: How Ahsoka Could Appear In Boba Fett’s Book (Thanks To A Clone Wars Story) Boba Fett’s book will be released in December 2021. Source: Cinelinx, Kessel Run transmission Jupiter’s inherited character posters give a more detailed look at the Sampson family

