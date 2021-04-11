Bollywood seeks light at the end of the locking tunnel

Bombay–The second wave of Covid has hit Bollywood hard, and an already crippled film industry finds itself searching for survival solutions that don’t seem to exist at the moment.

Over the next three months, Bollywood has around Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crore riding on films due to hit theaters, according to trade estimates.

When the lockdown was lifted, many large, medium and small films had announced release dates in large numbers, from March through the end of the year. While the films that saw an opening in theaters in the weeks following the lockdown – notably ‘Mumbai Saga’ and ‘Roohie’ – turned out to fall short of what they could have done under normal circumstances, those who had to come out over the next few months are overloaded with further delay and the ensuing repercussions.

Some of the first big movies to hit a roadblock include Rohit Shetty’s crime drama Akshay Kumar “Sooryavanshi” and Rumy Jafry Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi’s starring thriller “Chehre”. While these films failed to meet their box office date as expected over the next few weeks, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’, initially slated for Eid 2020, then pushed back to Eid 2021 (in May), could now move. As of Eid 2022, report unconfirmed trade reports.

Even as other greats like Kabir Khan’s cricket drama ’83’, starring Ranveer Singh, are pushed again, the whispers suggest that a few of the greats might consider moving straight to OTT, to thwart some further losses due to delay.

Delaying a release is never a simple problem for film professionals. Financial leakage includes the interest accrued on the investments and the need for further investment in “P&A” (advertising and publicity, in commercial parlance) when the film was finally released. In addition, films have a way of losing curiosity value to audiences if they remain unreleased for a long time, and the trends change with each passing week. In addition, the closure at this point means that the exhibition sector does not have a chance to recover from losses of last year anytime soon.

For starters, filmmakers spend millions of dollars trying to promote their movie and all of that is wasted when a movie doesn’t come out on schedule.

“You spend on the promotion and that goes for a raffle. Then you have to redo all those expenses. This unnecessarily increases the marketing budget, which you cannot control. This leaves a big hole. For some filmmakers who depend on production houses, recoveries are delayed, as are revenues. As the period for which the amount was invested extends, the cost of money or the interest rate you have to pay increases. It adds to the budget, ”said producer Girish Johar.

Business analyst Atul Mohan said, “Every time a project is delayed 10 to 15 percent of the budget is lost. You have to postpone the dates. You have to pay interest on the budget. For a 100 crore movie, 15 to 20 crore of interest is billed in a year. “

During the Covid era, medical costs also increased budgets, as precaution on the set is of the utmost importance.

“In films in under-production, you have to make sure that medical protocols exist. Insurance must be made. Medical equipment must be made available. This all has a cost. Despite the precautions taken, we are not sure that the efforts will bear fruit, due to the nature of the pandemic. It’s a nightmare and we’ve been hit really hard this time, ”says Johar.

There’s also the issue that a late-releasing film could lose its relevance and fail to fetch the desired amount at the box office.

“A fatigue factor sets in. People might not like what they like now. We are in a dynamic world and entertainment is consumed quickly. The speed of change is quite fast. It’s a big challenge to overcome that, ”he says.

While switching to an OTT platform to release a movie might seem like a natural solution, the savings in these deals don’t always add up.

“While movies are sold at a premium price when released direct on OTT, the money they make may or may not be as much as they would have made had they been released in theaters, because the OTT offerings depend on box office performance. Mohan says.

According to trade experts, a movie like “Sooryavanshi” could fetch nearly Rs 200 to 300 crore at the box office. Moreover, they would easily have earned around Rs 25 crore from OTT, Rs 25 crore from overseas and Rs15-20 crore from music, if not more. Thus, on an investment of 125 crore, the film could have reached at least Rs 300 crore if it worked well. This may not be the case now.

Exhibitors have their own story to tell. They watch the selected films that are doing well, to arouse optimism.

“We had bad days but after November, once the theaters opened, we saw an improvement. The last one was “Godzilla vs Kong”. Even today all of my shows in Hyderabad were at home. Even in Delhi, the movie Pawan Kalyan (“Vakeel Saab”) is doing quite well. “Chehre”, “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, “Sooryavanshi” will finally be released. About 30 days have held us back, ”said Kunal Sawhney, senior vice president of Carnival Cinemas. (IANS)