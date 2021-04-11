Every Hamilton actor returns for the heights





The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights features several cast members from his hit Broadway show Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptationIn the heightsincludes several actors from his hit musicalHamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda is now best known for creating and starring in the Broadway sensation.Hamilton. Although it’s been years since Miranda starred in the musical, she reclaimed her place in pop culture with the release of Hamilton on Disney +. The production gave the world a chance to see the musical with the original cast that took Broadway by storm, but it’s another Miranda creation that’s in the process of being a Hollywood movie adaptation. Lin-Manuel Miranda created the first version ofIn the heights in college, but later adapted for Broadway. He starred as Usnavi de la Vega in the production, which was reinvented with new casts for additional performances across America. Warner Bros. started developing the film adaptation in 2018 and broughtCrazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu on board. Lin-Manuel Miranda is involved and has created new music for theIn the heights film, which should now be an even bigger hit when it releases afterHamiltonthe renewed popularity of. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why In The Heights Is Getting A True Movie Adaptation, But Hamilton Isn’t There will inevitably be comparisons betweenIn the heights andHamilton due to the two musical creations of Lin-Manuel Miranda. While there are many differences between the two stories, one similarity between them is the cast. There are several actors inIn the heights who were inHamilton, and here’s the full list. Anthony ramos After a supporting role inHamilton, Anthony Ramos is expected to leadIn the heights. He plays Usnavi de la Vega, a first-generation Dominican-American whose parents died when he was younger. Usnavi has his own store in Washington Heights and dreams of going to the Dominican Republic. The actor previously played Usnavi in ​​a DC production ofIn the heights. Ramos takes on this role after playing Alexander Hamilton’s friend John Laurens and son Philip Hamilton inHamilton. The actor also appeared inShe must have it,A star is born, andGodzilla: King of the Monsters. Lin-Manuel Miranda Besides writing music forIn the heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda will also appear as Mr. Piragero, the guy from Piragua. The character has a small role in Miranda’s original musical as he sells his Spanish shaved ice cream to fend off the intense summer heat. Miranda’s minor appearance is a stark contrast to her involvement inHamilton, as he played the lead role of Alexander Hamilton. Miranda is also known for her appearances inMary Poppins Returns andIts dark materials. Chris jackson Chris Jackson is the only otherHamilton the actor has confirmed his return forIn the heights. Jackson originally played one of Benny’s lead roles in the early iterations of the musical and remained in the role throughout the Broadway run. Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed Jackson has a cameo inIn the heights. He can be seen in the trailer in a food truck of some sort. Jackson gave a memorable performance as George Washington inHamilton, but viewers can also recognize it fromTaurus orWhen they see us. More: Everything We Know About The In The Heights Movie Zemo actor Daniel Bruhl reveals Chris Hemsworths Thor is his favorite avenger

About the Author Cooper hood

(4542 Articles published)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessive about fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







