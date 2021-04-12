SNL’s Titanic iceberg sketch pokes fun at celebrity’s cultural reaction

This week Saturday Night Live has gained momentum from the celebrity backlash to cancel culture, namely celebrities who never seem to take responsibility for their actions. The track came during the weekend’s update segment, with host Colin Jost interviewing the iceberg that sank the Titanic, played by Bowen Yang, the whole parody blurs the flippant attitude of celebrities who just want to get out of the controversy without ever admitting their guilt.

It’s an ongoing model in celebrity culture, especially in the wake of the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements. A number of high profile comedians and actors have attempted a ‘comeback’ following serious allegations of sexual assault, racism and other problematic behavior although they have never really moved away or gone. ‘they were never canceled. When they do, their apology statements are often based on the same “apology without acknowledgment” PR model, with the celebrity dodging real responsibility and immediately dismissing it as the job of canceling culture. False excuses have been so prevalent in celebrity culture in recent years that they have even prompted Atlantic to write about the phenomenon in 2019 and Consequence of sound in 2018.

When Jost mentioned that it was the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic and asked Yang’s iceberg what had gone through his head on the night of the fateful wreck, the iceberg got angry, responding, “You know what, Colin, that was a long time ago. I thought a lot to try to get past it“before reminding Colin that his publicist said there would be no question about his involvement in the destruction and death that plagued theTitanic. He quickly spiraled into the melting iceberg and presented himself as the tragic victim, downplaying the events: “Everyone cares whether, say, 40 or 50 people are dead or whatever.“Jost corrected the iceberg with,”Now, it was fifteen hundred people …“making the iceberg cry”,Why are you attacking me?<< and continuously reducing the number of casualties to ever smaller numbers throughout the segment, as well as redirecting the blame to the ocean and the TitanicWhite Star Line delivery company.

The sketch also whipped up the trend for celebrities to decide that everyone should be equally just because they’re ready to move on. “Why are people still talking about it?the iceberg moaned, reminding Jost that he was there to promote his new album, not to talk about the past or the Titanic. It was a line that underscored the irony and cynical lack of sincerity of so many celebrity “apologies” in that far fewer people would still talk about the celebrity controversies if the celebrities in question sincerely apologized and had to. been responsible for their actions in the first place.

Yet while the sketch was aimed at celebrities and their non-apologies, conversely, it also had a secondary purpose of gently poking fun at the public’s obsession with celebrity culture. Too often, celebrities are asked to rehash the worst moments of their lives, such as public mental health breakdowns, embarrassing actions due to addiction, and past relationships that erupted, often years after these events unfolded. Particularly ghoulish celebrity entertainment journalists made a career out of it, prompting uncomfortable interviews and even, at times, actors coming out of interviews,often incomprehensible.

The sketch ended with the iceberg previewing a track from her new album, adding yet another layer to the sketch: When celebrities are “canceled,” they’re almost never really canceled. Instead, they are content to stay low for a while before embarking on another lucrative venture, seeing Louis CK’s comedy “comeback” tour just two years after being accused by several women of aggravated sexual assault. . Or, they’ll just use their money and connections to easily break into another industry with a big paycheck, see all the ‘disgraced’ former Trump officials who are suddenly inking book contracts and signing contracts of several million dollars. Saturday Night LiveThe sketch of it all made fun of it all, and rightly so. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem likely to have a significant impact on things.

