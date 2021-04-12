BAFTA Awards 2021: see the full list of winners | Entertainment

The BAFTA Film Awards, selected by members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, were presented this weekend.
The drama “Nomadland” led among films with four wins, including Best Picture.
See below for a full list of nominees with winners shown in bold.
- “The father”
- “The Mauritanian”
- “Nomadland” *WINNER
- “Promising young woman”
- “The Chicago Trial 7”
- “Quiet with the horses”
- “The Dig”
- “The father”
- “His house”
- “Limbo”
- “The Mauritanian”
- “Mogul Mowgli”
- “Promising young woman” *WINNER
- “Rocks”
- “Saint Maud”
- Thomas Vinterberg (“Another round”)
- Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)
- Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)
- Chlo Zhao (“Nomadland”) *WINNER
- Jasmila bani (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)
- Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)
- “Another round”
- “Lack”
- “Promising young woman” *WINNER
- “Rocks”
- “The Chicago Trial 7”
- Moira Buffini (“The excavation”)
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”) *WINNER
- Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven (“The Mauritanian”)
- Chlo Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)
- Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)
- Radha Blank (“The Forty Year Old Version”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) *WINNER
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Wunmi Mosaku (“His house”)
- Alfre Woodard (“Clémence”)
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Background”)
- Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) *WINNER
- Mads Mikkelsen (“Another trick”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
- Niamh Algar (“Quiet with the horses”)
- Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)*WINNER
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) *WINNER
- Barry Keoghan (“Calm with the Horses”)
- Alan Kim (“Minari”)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“One night in Miami …”)
- Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)
- Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)
Exceptional debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Remi Weekes (“His house”) *WINNER
- Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (“Limbo”)
- Jack Sidey (“Moffie”)
- Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”)
- Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (“Saint Maud”)
Film not in English
- Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jrgensen (“Another round”) *WINNER
- Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (“Dear comrades!”)
- Ladj Ly (“Les Misrables”)
- Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (“Minari”)
- Jasmila bani, Damir Ibrahimovich (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)
- Alexander Nanau (“Collective”)
- Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”)
- Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (“The Dissident”)
- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”) *WINNER
- Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (“The Social Dilemma”)
- Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (“Onward”)
- Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”) *WINNER
- Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)
- Emile Mosseri (“Minari”)
- James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)
- Anthony Willis (“Young Promising Woman”)
- Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”) *WINNER
- Shaheen Baig (“Quiet with the horses”)
- Alexa L. Fogel (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Julia Kim (“Minari”)
- Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (“Young Promising Woman”)
- Lucy Pardee (“Rocks”) *WINNER
- Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Erik Messerschmidt (“Lack”)
- Alwin H. Kchler (“The Mauritanian”)
- Dariusz Wolski (“News from the World”)
- Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”) *WINNER
- Yorgos Lamprinos (“The Father”)
- Chlo Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Frdric Thoraval (“Young Woman Prominsg”)
- Mikkel EG Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”) *WINNER
- Alan Baumgarten (“The Chicago Trial 7”)
- Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (“The Dig”)
- Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (“The Father”)
- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (“Mank”) *WINNER
- David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (“News of the World”)
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (“Rebecca”)
- Michael O’Connor (“Ammonite”)
- Alice Babidge (“The Excavation”)
- Alexandra Byrne (“Emma”)
- Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Background”) *WINNER
- Trish Summerville (“Mank”)
- Jenny Shircore (“The Dig”)
- Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (“Ma Rainey’s Black Background”) *WINNER
- Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (“Mank”)
- Mark Coulier (“Pinocchio”)
- Nominees to be confirmed (“Greyhound”)
- Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (“News of the World”)
- Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, Mr. Wolf Snyder (“Nomadland”)
- Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker (“Soul”)
- Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Corts, Michelle Couttolenc (“Sound of Metal”) *WINNER
- Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (“Greyhound”)
- Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (“Midnight Sky”)
- Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (“Mulan”)
- Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (“The One and Only Ivan”)
- Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (“Tenet”) *WINNER
- Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe (“Fire next time”)
- Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (“The Owl and the Cat”) *WINNER
- Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein (“Song of a Lost Boy”)
- Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman (“Eyelashes”)
- Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies (“Lizard”)
- John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja (“Lucky Break”)
- Ghada Eldemellawy (“Miss Curvy”)
- Farah Nabulsi (“The Present”) *WINNER
- Bukky bakray *WINNER
- Conrad khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sope Drs