Comment: Harry and Meghan are made for Hollywood, not royalty

SINGAPORE: I’m as much a royal watcher as the average pop culture lover.

I watched the wedding of Charles and Diana and then William and Kate Middleton. Otherwise, I have little interest in what the British royal family is doing.

But then Netflixs The Crown came along and it was fantastic.

Even though the British Royal Family have firmly maintained that this is fiction, the highly acclaimed series has done a very good job of delving into the complicated machinations all of that lore, protocol, diplomacy, country before self, stiff upper lip, sacrifice. , loss of privacy and freedom that is an integral part of British royalty.

And in the back of my mind I would be thinking: if they cost UK taxpayers over £ 67million ($ 92million) a year, the least they can do is dress well, behave like impeccable manner and to be thankful that ordinary people are always ready. to pay for their extravagant lifestyles in the name of heritage.

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 (Photo: AFP / Tolga Akmen)



Will and Kate have done extremely well on this front.

Then Harry met Meghan.

What was supposed to be a fairytale romance about a handsome prince who fell in love and married a beautiful American commoner has, in a few years, been the biggest blow to the image of monarchies since the death of Princess Dianas.

By now, you’re probably familiar with what happened during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which drew 49.1 million viewers worldwide.

Last week, they announced their first Netflix project Heart of Invictus, a documentary series from their production company Archewell Productions.

This will follow “a group of extraordinary competitors from around the world, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their way to the Invictus The Hague 2020 Games, which will now take place in 2022.

The couple signed a multi-year production contract with Netflix last September, which includes scripted series, docu-series, feature films and children’s programming.

BITS AND PARTS THAT DO NOT ADD

Now, some say there is nothing wrong with a young couple needing to make a living as they no longer receive any income from the palace after relinquishing royal duties. They have to raise baby Archie and are also expecting a girl.

But does it all sound a bit too calculated, maybe even unpleasant?

Online commentators have pointed out that Oprah’s interview was filmed in February, when Prince Philip was admitted to hospital with discomfort, and then broadcast while still recovering. He has since passed away.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” Queen Elizabeth said in her AFP / John Stillwell statement

Was it insensitive? Or is there no room for feelings when the ambition train just has to crack?

British host Piers Morgan was so angered by the interview that he said on his show he felt Meghan was lying, stormed her own set, then quit her job.

He has since appeared on Tucker Carlsons’ show, calling her a delusional Duchess who wants to make millions out of the Royal Family while ransacking her family, and claiming that Meghan and Harry lied or exaggerated 17 times during the interview. ‘Oprah.

Indeed, Meghans claims that there had been a secret wedding three days before the actual wedding, has been debunked. It was nothing more than an informal ceremony, officials said.

She also claimed that she didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family, but in previous blog posts she wrote about her dream of becoming a princess seven years ago and then discussed the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges four years ago.

According to her former best friend (yes, there is such a thing) Ninaki Priddy, who posed alongside Meghan for a photo outside Buckingham Palace when they visited London in 1996 at the age of 10, Meghans said the ambition is to become Princess Diana 2.0. .

When it comes to that famous statement that a senior member of the Royal Family expressed concerns about the dark color of baby Archies’ skin, Harry’s version was that the conversation had taken place early on, presumably early on of their relationship. It was 2016, years before baby Archie was even a twinkle in anyone’s eyes.

BEHAVIOR LIKE A Spoiled PRINCESS

Meghan was apparently left empty when the Queen wouldn’t let her live with Harry in a wing at Windsor Castle, but isn’t it like being annoyed that you don’t have the room you want, while you are a guest? someone’s house?

It’s not like Queens’ counter-offer is trivial. A shed gave them the 10 bedroom Frogmore Cottage!

I’m also skeptical of poor rich little prince Harry saying his lucrative media deals with Netflix and Spotify were necessitated by his family literally cutting him off financially “in the first quarter of 2020 for me the couple seemed to be everything. made the savvy money-maker right off the bat.

Just after announcing in January 2020 that they were stepping down from royal duties, they launched Sussex Royal with the plan to sell merchandise such as sweatshirts and mugs, but were stranded when told they were they had to remove the word royal from one of their companies.

Queen Elizabeth II continued her royal duties despite the illness of her husband AFP / Alastair Grant

According to some reports they weren’t exactly bankrupt at the time, Harry had a $ 10 million inheritance from his late mother, while Meghan was worth $ 2 million based on her income from the TV series Suits.

In any case, US $ 12 million is enough for a couple to settle in the United States and raise their family in peace and quiet.

But not if you buy a $ 14.6 million Santa Barbara mansion that includes a library, gym, separate wet and dry saunas, elevator, video games room, games room, and a home theater, a children’s cottage, a tea house, a full size tennis court. courtyard, swimming pool, independent guest house with two bedrooms and bathrooms.

In total, the estate has nearly 19,000 square feet of living space with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Neighbors include celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Drum Roll, Please Oprah Winfrey herself.

It certainly shows the aspirations to become Hollywood royalty.

LEFT AND RIGHT INK OFFERS

Then Harry and Meghan quickly signed a three-year podcasting deal with Spotify, worth between $ 15 million and $ 18 million. There is also an agreement with Harry Walker Agency, which also represents the Obamas, for speaking engagements.

According to the New York Times,the fee is estimated at $ 1 million per speech and the Duke is expected to discuss topics such as mental health and grief.

Perhaps they should broaden their subjects to self-righteousness, boundless greed, unbridled ambition, fame-seeking, with a special section on victim politics.

It’s also ironic that Harry always denounced the press and yet wooed the exact kind of organized media coverage when they spoke to Oprah.

You can’t help but compare the way these two lived their lives to that of Queen Elizabeth II. She has been on the throne for 70 years and has seen major political changes such as devolution to the United Kingdom, the United Kingdom’s accession to European communities, Brexit, Canadian repatriation and the decolonization of Africa.

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa September 25 2019. REUTERS / Toby Melville

She has also experienced family issues such as the death of Princess Diana and her children’s marriage breakups and sex scandals. In the face of so many scruples and criticism, she remained stoic.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, stepped down from royal duties after just two years. And this despite the fact that they could not have so much homework considering how far they were on the line of succession.

They are the complete opposite of what the queen and royalty have always stood for: elegance, restraint, respect, stoicism, resilience, sacrifice, duty and class.

Come to think of it, Hollywood can have them.

Tracy Lee is a freelance writer who writes on food, travel, fashion and beauty.